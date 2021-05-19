62 Davis Street

This trendy townhome in sought-after Huntfield has been completely redone and is just sparkling with potential. All new flooring and paint throughout! Walk in the front door to find two large rooms that could be used as an office, playroom, school room, or recreation room. On the next floor, you'll find the newly renovated kitchen with gorgeous granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and tile backsplash. Upstairs, the primary bedroom has a beautiful wood accent wall and a walk-in closet. The primary bath has a brand new glass shower enclosure, a soaking tub, and double sinks. Two other bedrooms and a full bath complete this level. There's fresh sod in the backyard along with paved parking for at least two cars. This home is centrally located between both of Huntfield's playgrounds and has quick access to 340. Schedule a showing today or come to the open house on Sunday, 5/23 from 1-3 PM!