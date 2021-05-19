4514 Schenley Road

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleSpacious & updated classic porch front home nestled on a charming tree-lined street in a prime location. The landscaped front yard leads to the covered front porch of this impeccably maintained home. Some updates include replacement windows throughout, flooring, screened porch, and a fresh & crisp white kitchen. This home offers the perfect mix and warmth of original charm with wood floors throughout combined with modern amenities that cater to today's lifestyle. The open floor plan of the main level includes a spacious living room and a separate dining room with a pass through to the large eat-in kitchen that was newly renovated in 2021 with an eye for design and utility- ample cabinetry and counter space abound. The kitchen leads out to a wonderfully charming and large screened porch. You'll love the smart layout of the upper level with an updated central hall bathroom with soaking tub and 3 large bedrooms- the primary bedroom has a coveted walk in closet! The finished lower level with fresh carpet and paint includes a large laundry room, a convenient half bathroom, ample storage space, a walk-out to the rear yard, and a large finished bonus room/flex space that could be used as a family room/den, fourth bedroom, at-home office, studio/hobby room, education space, etc. This home lives larger than the charming front exterior suggests with nearly 1,900 square feet of finished interior space plus multiple outdoor areas to expand your living outside on the covered front porch, in the charming screened in porch out back, or in the large rear yard: a private outdoor oasis and a great spot for grilling, gardening, and relaxing around the fire pit and there is a Gated Parking Pad! This picture perfect home is a great value and is awaiting its new owners!

