Virginia Business

2906 Huntingdon Avenue

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to 2906 Huntingdon Avenue, a Front Porch rowhome in the heart of Remington! This oversized (1,560 ft+-) 3bed/2.5bath Brick rowhome is sure to please. Upon entering you will notice the abundance of natural light that pours into the open main level. Kitchen has been updated to include Granite countertops and SS appliances. Deck off the Kitchen leads to fenced-in back yard, perfect for spending your evenings outside. 3 bedrooms upstairs with an updated full bath. Fully finished lower level could be used as a 4th bedroom, complete with a Full Bath. Tall ceilings throughout really show off the large size of this rowhome.Great location blocks from Johns Hopkins University, BMA, R-House, Wyman Park, MICA, Hampden. Take advantage of buying in the growing Remington community. With close proximity to JHU, this home can be perfect for Investors looking to rent to students and faculty at JHU.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
