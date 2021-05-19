Glasgow, Barren County honor fallen Pearl Harbor hero recently identified

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Barren County native who died in Pearl Harbor will be properly laid to rest next week and today officials honored him in a special way. The remains of Navy Seaman 2nd Class Howard Scott Magers of Merry Oaks were recently identified. He died on the USS Oklahoma after it sustained multiple torpedo hits which caused it to quickly capsize during the Pearl Harbor attack. This particular attack on the ship resulted in the death of 429 crewmen, including Magers.