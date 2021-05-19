4626 Marksman Court

Nested on a premium corner lot backing to open common area this gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath end unit all brick townhome has been beautifully renovated with all the modern luxuries homebuyers seek! A tailored brick exterior, driveway parking, covered entrance, large landscaped fenced-in yard with patio, screened gazebo, and garden shed are just some of the outside features making this home so special. Inside, a bright open floor plan, 3 finished levels of living space, on trend neutral paint, decorative moldings, hardwood floors, 2 fireplaces, remodeled kitchen and baths, and windows on 3 sides create instant appeal! ****** A light filled foyer welcomes you and ushers you upstairs and into the spacious light filled living room featuring neutral designer paint, crisp white crown molding, recessed lighting and lighted ceiling fan, a cozy fireplace, and warm hardwood floors that flow seamlessly into the dining room with plenty of space for all occasions. The sparking kitchen is sure to please with gleaming granite countertops, pristine white cabinetry, metro tile backsplashes, marble flooring, and stainless steel appliances including a French door refrigerator with ice/water dispenser, snack drawer and bottom freezer. A chic updated powder room compliments the main level. ****** Ascend the stairs and onward to the gracious owner+GGs suite boasting rich hardwood flooring, two closets, and a renovated en suite bath with white vanity and glass enclosed shower with spa toned tile and decorative inlay. Down the hall, 2 additional bright and cheerful bedrooms, each with hardwood flooring, share access to the renovated hall bath with furniture style granite topped vanity, sleek lighting, and tub/shower, all enhanced with custom hand laid tile. ****** The walk-out lower level features a large recreation room with engineered hardwood flooring, lighted ceiling fan, and a woodburning fireplace set in floor to ceiling brick wall serving as the focal point of the room. Here, French doors open to a fabulous patio with screened gazebo, and lush yard with garden shed all encircled by privacy fencing and majestic trees, your own private outdoor oasis! Back inside, a 4th bedroom with hardwood flooring and contemporary lighted ceiling fan, a 3rd full bath renovated to perfection, and laundry complete the comfort and luxury of this wonderful home. ****** All this in a peaceful residential setting just minutes to Routes 50, 28, Fairfax County Parkway, with easy access to Dulles Access Road and Metro. There is plenty of diverse shopping, dining, and entertainment choices in every direction including Fair Lakes, Fair Oaks Mall, Reston Town Center, and many nearby shopping centers putting all the daily necessities right at your fingertips. Close to schools, and an abundance of local parks with something for everyone. If you+GGre looking for a fabulously renovated home in a serene setting in a vibrant location, this is it!