12779 Turberville Lane

INCOME GENERATING & PROFITABLE RARE GEM OF FINE COUNTRY ESTATE IN NOVA, WELCOME TO COURTLAND FARM - Seller now selling the property together with the business. Zoned commercial/residential (mixed use). Current businesses on the property include (bed & breakfast, events venue and equestrian-boarding). Financials will be provided after NDA signed. Property is within a single member HOA as per county zoning. Nestled within 100 acres is this much improved and updated 10,500+ SqFt delightful property combining new and old charm in a tasteful and rather clever fashion. The original 1930s stone manor home was updated and extended in 2006 with a modern addition, while being sympathetic to the original home. The current owner has made significant updates that added some extremely smart additions. It checks every box: views, privacy, charm & character, accessibility, entertainment, income generating, the list goes on.+G+- The possibilities are endless with this exquisite property, with breathtaking views of mountains, luscious pasture, stream, pond and pool. One of the things that makes this asset so valuable is its location, the fact it has great historical elements that cannot be recreated easily, it's a home and is also a profitable income generating property. This unique property is one of only a handful of properties in Loudoun county that's in a PDRV (Planned Development Rural Village) zoned mixed use residential/commercial. This stunning property offers 9 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 2 half baths and 2 additional restrooms for events/parties. There is a large outdoor pool and a pool house that has been turned into a fully self-contained 2 beds and 2 baths guest house. An entertainers dream, with a large gourmet chef's kitchen, wine cellar, multiple patios, fire pit and various places within the home to gather and enjoy the breathtaking views, and cozy up by any of the 5 wood burning fireplaces. +G+- The owner's suite is its own private oasis of luxury and is on the main level with its own private balcony, sitting area, his and her's custom closets, high ceilings, sumptuous bathroom with jacuzzi tub and steam shower and jaw dropping views of mountains and luscious pastures. +G+- There is a home theatre, elevator, wet bar, large pond, gazebo, automated all house control systems, treehouse, backup generator, storage shed and much more. The property has its own parking lot for parties/events which can easily accommodate over 80+ cars using the large circular driveway when you enter from the private gated entry. You can keep and board horses in the fenced pastures, grow your own produce all year round in the greenhouse and farm, entertain from the large multi-level deck or put up a large marque, there is just so much to this property. It also has a large bold flowing stream with the water coming down from the mountains.+G+- The piece-de-la-resistance is the views from the great room looking from the oversized large bay windows and from the owner's suite. Couple that with the fact it is 32 miles to DC, approx. 25 mins to Dulles International Airport, approx. 15 mins from the Dulles Greenway and accessible from route 15 and 50 and near Jack Nicklaus design golf course and numerous wineries. Listing by Lara Adeosun - Homes on The Market. Check out Courtland Farm's website for all information including photos, video, 3D tour and aerial at www.CourtlandFarm.com.