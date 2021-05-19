newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

12779 Turberville Lane

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThis elegant 3,800 square foot Colonial in sought-after Franklin Farm features 5 bedrooms, 3+-+ bathrooms, main floor office, wide open kitchen/family room floorplan, separate dining room and living room, and a luxurious owner+GGs suite with a wood-burning fireplace. The fully finished basement provides a large rec room and an additional room to use as a craft room, gym, studio, or a second home office. The renovated kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, and gas cooking, hardwood floors, brand new carpet, custom built-ins throughout the home, two fireplaces, huge deck and fully fenced flat backyard backing to the walking trail are just some of the features that make this home so special. Franklin Farm is an oasis with beautiful grounds. You will fall in love with this community featuring mature trees, sidewalks, two outdoor pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, baseball field, tot lots, extensive walking trails, and many ponds. With just a 10-minute drive to the Silver Line Metro, the Dulles Toll Road, and I-66, 5-minutes to Route 50, and only 1 mile to the Fairfax County Parkway, it+GGs a commuter+GGs dream.This is the perfect home in a spectacular location!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairfax County Parkway#Baseball Field#Family Room#Open Kitchen#Rec Room#Kitchen Appliances#Square Foot#Silver Line Metro#Separate Dining Room#Basement#Hardwood Floors#Sidewalks#Granite Counters#Studio#Home#Fireplaces#Stainless Appliances#Living Room#Drive#Walking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

4408 Silverbrook Lane , K

This 2 Bedroom 1 Full Bathroom is located in the much sought after SilverBrook Farms Community. This home features a well maintain immaculate dwelling. Stainless Steel kitchen, Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout the home. Very large Bathroom with Washer and Dryer. The Community association fee include two tennis courts, access to the pool, a community dog park, a garden, trash and recycling services, snow removal, Chimney services, Parking, common ground maintenance and the water bill.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

3811 Coventry Lane

One-of-a-kind, custom estate home with long views of the lake in the beautiful subdivision, Coventry, of Woodfield Country Club with FULLY TRANSFERABLE GOLF EQUITY. Incredibly high, 26' ceilings throughout the home create a wonderful, expansive space. The living room enjoys an incredible view of the pool and lake. In the heart of the home is an impressive and oversized wrap around full wet bar creating a perfect space for entertaining. The living room is adorned with a fantastic gas fireplace, electric shades, and an automatic roll-down screen to create an in-home theatre. It also provides access to the spectacular office with ceiling high built-ins and plantation shutters. READ MORE...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

Columbia Lane

Welcome to Queen Anne Colony on Kent Island! Conveniently located next to the Blue Heron Golf Course and Queen Anne Marina. Large level lot that is on the list to receive public sewer in a few years. Please visit the Southern Kent Island Sewer Project website at skisewer.com for more information. A great investment property while waiting for lumber and material prices to go back to normal.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

16102 Alderwood Lane

FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY IN BOWIE! NEEDS SOME TLC! Hardwood floors, fireplace, fully fenced back yard with a shed! Updated bathrooms, separate dining area and rear patio. The garage has been converted to a family room/play room that could be used as an office plus there's an enclosed porch off the back for even more living space. Near future site of South Lake mixed use development with retail/office space, hotels, restaurants and entertainment. Easy access into DC. This home is sold As Is.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

9308 Sorrel Lane

New construction To Be Built! Welcome home to the Griffin Hall located in the Woodlands, Urbana's only EXCLUSIVE 55+ active adult community! This stylish villa floorplan offers you everything. You won't have to give up special features just to down size. This Griffin Hall boasts over 3,300 sq. feet of living space! Vaulted Ceilings with an Upstairs Loft. The Griffin Hall villa townhome offers elegance and style. Enter the foyer, which frames the view into the formal dining room and inviting great room that's ideal for gatherings. The gourmet kitchen is a cook's delight with abundant counterspace and a breakfast bar. Add the sunroom for more light and an optional fireplace. Your luxurious owner's suite features a huge walk-in closet and dual vanity bath. Upstairs, enjoy a loft, full bath and 2 extra bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet. Finish the lower level for a recreation room, bath and study. The Griffin Hall has it all. The Woodlands Community will feature tons of amenities to include pool/clubhouse, fitness center, putting green, pickleball/bocceball courts, trails, and much more. And another perk-- enjoy never having to mow your grass or shovel snow again! Call today to schedule your 1 on 1 appointment. Photos are representative only. Homesite premium may apply.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

9105 Simpson Lane

Home sweet home! Welcome to this beautifully renovated home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances (including a farm sink) and granite counters. The upper level has a 3rd bedroom with sitting area. Deck off the rear overlooks a fully fenced backyard with a shed. This one won't last....scheduled an appointment today!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

19390 Walnut Grove Lane

Court ordered sale, currently occupied. Do NOT drive up to home. Septic has failed, home in disrepair. Being sold as 'improved lot'. Soil quality unknown. Listing courtesy of Re/Max Crossroads. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be...
Retailarlingtonrealtyinc.com

12502 Ventura Lane

Beautiful colonial home in sought after subdivision of Heritage Hills. Home features hardwood floors on the entire main level, large kitchen with gorgeous granite counters and large pantry. Chair rail, crown molding, transom windows over doors, lots of built ins throughout main level. Huge master bedroom suite with sitting area, large walk in closet with shelving, and upgraded master bath with ceramic tile walk in shower and jetted tub. All brand new windows, new high efficiency upper HVAC unit, roof and siding replaced 2014. Large, beautiful lot includes fenced rear yard with mature trees. Nice rear deck with retractable awning. Less than 5 minutes from I95 and Central Park for all of your retail and dining needs.
Real Estateatproperties.com

1161 Hilary Lane

Beautifully appointed and thoughtfully designed, a magazine worthy home filled with all of today's amenities situated on prime Highland Park street in cul-de sac location. Move right into this masterpiece of architectural design with unparalleled craftsmanship throughout. The grand entrance includes vaulted ceiling and baloncy with French doors. Perfect for entertaining, this open concept floor plan includes 10-foot ceilings and French limestone floors throughout the entire first floor. Professional Chef's eat in Neff kitchen includes a 48" commercial 6 burner Thermador range with griddle, wine refrigerator and 2 Thermador ovens all centered around large island with an abundance of seating. Warm and inviting family room directly open to the kitchen includes an amazing 170 gallon built in fish tank and views of the Highland lakes pond! The dream mudroom/laundry room as well as the 3-car garage, 1st floor bedroom and full bath are all also adjacent to the kitchen creating fluid space for today's lifestyle. Gorgeous living room, powder room and dramatic dining room complete the impeccable finishes on the first floor. Up the winding staircase the upper level boasts an open airy bright extra wide 5' hallway. Prepare to be wowed as you enter the generous 1,000+ sq.ft master suite with vaulted ceiling which opens to a cherry wood custom Amish crafted office, sitting room, as well as the large marble master bath complete with jacuzzi, separate shower and sensational oversized walk-in closet. Three additional spacious second floor light filled bedrooms, one en-suite and the other with Jack and Jill bath. Over 2200 sq. foot lower level complete with fully mirrored and rubber floored home gym, 1200 bottle wine cellar, bedroom, full bath, rec. room and plenty of storage. Home recently painted, and beautiful new carpet on staircase, master suite and hallway. Entire home is wired for surround sound, numerous newer mechanicals, Rainbow Playground and dual zones. Gorgeous backyard, lots of room for outdoor living! 2021 NEW ROOF WITH 50 YEAR GUARANTEE!
Virginia Businessarlingtonrealtyinc.com

539 Drumheller Lane

Located just up the hill from the beautiful Rockfish River and with great mountain view potential, this 2.85 acre property has a 1907 house just waiting to be restored to it's original state! If that's not your thing then build a getaway cabin or bring your camper. There is an existing well and there is already electric on the property. The land has been successfully perked for septic but it was not installed. The old terraced gardens with irises and lilies, tell of another time. Two entrances to the house site so there is easy ingress and egress. Lovely spot and very private but just a short jaunt to Nelson County breweries, distilleries, cideries and the Farmer's Market. And the trip into Charlottesville on Rt. 29 is a breeze!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

4424 Vacation Lane

Vacation Lane Renovation and Expansion with Spectacular Bird+GGs Eye Views! Stunning Craftsman-inspired 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath expanded Colonial*Commandingly sited atop a verdant 12,145 sq ft perch in North Arlington+GGs picturesque Lee Heights neighborhood*Seamlessly remodeled charmer now offers 3,750 sq ft of thoughtfully designed finished living spaces along with an oversized 2 car garage+detached garage*Step in from the charming front porch to find an open concept main level with gracious foyer, cheerful oversized windows, sweeping living room with built-ins and a reunion sized dining room, (both featuring cozy fireplaces!)*Gourmet island kitchen with pantry and adjoining sunroom/den opens onto back deck & large level backyard oasis that's just perfect for pets and play*Upper level features 4 bedrooms plus den/flex space, 3 full baths and includes a relaxing owner+GGs suite with lux spa bath and room size walk-in closet*Finished daylight lower level offers a recreation room and handy 5th bedroom, office/homework nook, and convenient built-in mudroom entry area from the 2 car garage*Fantastic outdoor spaces and a stellar locale surrounded by renowned neighborhood nature center and trails, the quaint Lee Heights shops and cafes as well as easy access to Washington, DC via scenic Spout Run complete the package for this terrific home!
Home & Gardenarlingtonrealtyinc.com

427 Turtle Lane

Welcome to your very own park-like setting! Enjoy your privacy on this 20-acre property complete with views and wildlife! This home has approximately 2,758 finished sq. ft. of living space. 2 creeks meet in the back of the property creating a tranquil setting. (Gooney & Greasy Run Creeks) Half acre pond stocked with bass and bluegill fish, 40-50 dogwood trees, target range behind the hill. 1.2-mile Llama/Horse walking trail, Large 3 bay carriage house with storage loft, concrete floor, water, and electricity. Enclosed gardening shed with electricity and water. Three stall barn to include a finished tack room, large loft with interior and exterior stairs, and covered run-ins on either side. The Chick Inn conveys, you will have fresh eggs, just bring your chickens! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a natural stone backsplash, oak cabinetry with plenty of storage space, and granite countertops. New cabinetry with soft close drawers in the primary bathroom. Enjoy a fireplace on each level, one on the main level in the family room and another on the lower level in the recreation room. 25x25- 2 car garage with heated workroom. Partially floored attic with pull-down stairs. New roof and water heater 2020, remodeled kitchen & master bathroom, whole house generator 2019, HVAC - 2015, washer/dryer - 2013, copper plumbing, cedar siding painted 2015, interior painting 2018. (all dates are approximate) All of the exterior doors are Pella Low E. French doors opening onto the deck from the dining room and Master bedroom. You will love the open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and skylights (3). Enjoy the picnic setting along the creek with quarried stone firepit and picnic tables. Relax on the deck, and gaze at the pasture, wildlife, and mountains. The crank-out awning is attached to the back of the home on the deck. Comcast internet & TV. Shared road maintenance. Covenants & restrictions attached.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Chambers Lane

Listing courtesy of Shore Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-05-13T16:54:54.233.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

10000 Boca Woods Lane

BOCA WOODS COUNTRY CLUB MEMBERSHIP IS MANDATORY, 65 000 PAID AT CLSING AND YEARLY FEES AFTER THAT. SEE SCHEDULE OF FEES ATTACHED.New roof was installed in December 2020, this is a 3 bedroom 3 full bath house, cathedral ceiling, large covered patio with an East exposure and 12080 sft of land, pool area and yard are gated. Stunning 180 degres golf view and hook ups ready for a summer kitchen area. New ceramic floors, etc. This house is ready for a quick occupancy. Golf cart garage space, well linked sprinkler system, new landscaping, very large driveway. This house will seduce anyone looking for a floridian escape or a permanent beautiful lifestyle. The addition of a new spa to the clubhouse will raise the value of this well know golf club. Easy to show.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

14906 Starlight Lane

Gorgeous waterfront lot in sought after Lake Anna. The lot is L shaped and sellers have flagged property lines. 130 feet of waterfront with a dock and a boat ramp. This is the last lot available in the cove. Soil work was done and lot perc's for a 3 bedroom home. This is a peaceful cove and a great lot to build your dream home in a great location. Don't let this one get away.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

Leeward Lane

One of the last available building sites on the Chesapeake Bay with Western exposure and public sewer. Enjoy magnificent sunsets, and watch the marine craft sail the Bay. Listing courtesy of Tilghman Island Realty Inc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

6528 Pullhook Lane

The Woodlands neighborhood in award-winning Penn National Golf Course Community. Buy now and build when you are ready. Penn National works with quality builders; you can bring your own floor plan, design your own custom home, and make your dream a reality! No Master Association fees. Neighborhood is subject to covenant guidelines. Community offers 36 holes of 4 star golf, outdoor pool, tennis/pickleball, yoga, community garden, 40 + social clubs, restaurant/bar, and so much more!!
Real EstateNews Argus

2159 LEEDS LANE

Coming Soon!!!! Beautifully Renovated Brick Ranch! - Will not last long! Make this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick ranch yours today! This home has vintage charm with modern amenities! This ranch style home includes: refinished hardwood floors, newer kitchen appliances, custom built in shelving, upgraded bathrooms, and much more! Room for full sized washer and dryer. Beautiful yard. Sunroom on the rear of the home. Attached carport. Pets considered (would have a non-refundable pet fee).Call today to set up a tour/ see about open house times! (336) 494-6080!
Beauty & Fashionarlingtonrealtyinc.com

40543 Courtland Farm Lane

INCOME GENERATING & PROFITABLE RARE GEM OF FINE COUNTRY ESTATE IN NOVA, WELCOME TO COURTLAND FARM - Seller now selling the property together with the business. Zoned commercial/residential (mixed use). Current businesses on the property include (bed & breakfast, events venue and equestrian-boarding). Financials will be provided after NDA signed. Property is within a single member HOA as per county zoning. Nestled within 100 acres is this much improved and updated 10,500+ SqFt delightful property combining new and old charm in a tasteful and rather clever fashion. The original 1930s stone manor home was updated and extended in 2006 with a modern addition, while being sympathetic to the original home. The current owner has made significant updates that added some extremely smart additions. It checks every box: views, privacy, charm & character, accessibility, entertainment, income generating, the list goes on.+G+- The possibilities are endless with this exquisite property, with breathtaking views of mountains, luscious pasture, stream, pond and pool. One of the things that makes this asset so valuable is its location, the fact it has great historical elements that cannot be recreated easily, it's a home and is also a profitable income generating property. This unique property is one of only a handful of properties in Loudoun county that's in a PDRV (Planned Development Rural Village) zoned mixed use residential/commercial. This stunning property offers 9 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 2 half baths and 2 additional restrooms for events/parties. There is a large outdoor pool and a pool house that has been turned into a fully self-contained 2 beds and 2 baths guest house. An entertainers dream, with a large gourmet chef's kitchen, wine cellar, multiple patios, fire pit and various places within the home to gather and enjoy the breathtaking views, and cozy up by any of the 5 wood burning fireplaces. +G+- The owner's suite is its own private oasis of luxury and is on the main level with its own private balcony, sitting area, his and her's custom closets, high ceilings, sumptuous bathroom with jacuzzi tub and steam shower and jaw dropping views of mountains and luscious pastures. +G+- There is a home theatre, elevator, wet bar, large pond, gazebo, automated all house control systems, treehouse, backup generator, storage shed and much more. The property has its own parking lot for parties/events which can easily accommodate over 80+ cars using the large circular driveway when you enter from the private gated entry. You can keep and board horses in the fenced pastures, grow your own produce all year round in the greenhouse and farm, entertain from the large multi-level deck or put up a large marque, there is just so much to this property. It also has a large bold flowing stream with the water coming down from the mountains.+G+- The piece-de-la-resistance is the views from the great room looking from the oversized large bay windows and from the owner's suite. Couple that with the fact it is 32 miles to DC, approx. 25 mins to Dulles International Airport, approx. 15 mins from the Dulles Greenway and accessible from route 15 and 50 and near Jack Nicklaus design golf course and numerous wineries. Listing by Lara Adeosun - Homes on The Market. Check out Courtland Farm's website for all information including photos, video, 3D tour and aerial at www.CourtlandFarm.com.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

7647 Stony Creek Lane

Offer deadline is Monday 5/17 at 12:00 pm. This bright and airy Contemporary 3-story corner unit condo features 2 sizable bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a sunroom and a large-semi closed off loft! Enter into the foyer area with 18 ft. soaring ceilings, slate floors, a coat closet and storage underneath the stairs. Cherry hardwood floors lead you to the main level with a spacious and open floor plan.+- The main level offers a large dining room with chair rail molding and custom lighting, a generous size kitchen with granite countertops and black appliances, and a living room with a wood burning fireplace accented by a slate finish and a sunroom.+- Take another flight of stairs to the loft, ideal for an office, exercise room and providing additional storage space. Venture back to the main level down the hall to the tastefully remodeled hall bathroom with a ceramic tile shower complimented by an accent border, classy/chic hexagon flooring, a pedestal sink and new fixtures. The owner+GGs suite offers a vaulted ceiling, a walk-in closet with an Elfa closet system organizer and an en-suite bathroom with a spa bathtub and large vanity area. Notable upgrades throughout the years include hot water heater +GG18, washer and dryer +G-14, windows replaced +GG10 and HVAC +GG09. Woodland Village is a sought-after community that includes an outdoor adult pool and kiddie pools, tot lot, tennis courts, grilling stations, sidewalks and paths, meticulously maintained grounds and an annual community clean up, yard sale and pool party. This home is also conveniently located blocks to Bellow Springs Elementary School, to shops and restaurants and minutes from I-95and Route 100. Easy access to BWI, Ft. Meade, NSA, DC and Baltimore. This beautifully upgraded condo and it+GGs desirable location is awaiting its new owner!