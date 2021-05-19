Andrew McCarthy ran from the Brat Pack, but now he's ready to relive the '80s

Ewan McGregor saddles up for Ryan Murphy’s racy Netflix limited series about the late, great US designer. Well…as Halston himself might intone archly…this one’s a lot of fun. Ryan Murphy’s latest five-part limited series for Netflix delivers raunchy, raucous, row-of-tents-level camp in a full-frontal, Studio 54-led shimmy through the life of American fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick, the man who famously lost his own name. With Ultrasuede and Liza Minnelli to the left and hot pants and Andy Warhol to the right, the series is led by Ewan McGregor performing a man whose public persona was itself a grand performance. Not since his character dived down a toilet in Trainspotting has the actor taken such gleeful risks and, certainly, Halston is a show to launch a thousand memes, many of which will involve McGregor’s face in various stages of drug- and sex-induced ecstasy. If it all seems too much to be true, a quick sashay over to Frederic Tcheng’s 2019 documentary Halston on Amazon proves that yes, indeed, it all true, even if Murphy has chosen to very much accentuate the outrageous here.