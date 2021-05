Northwest Iowa — This is National Teacher Appreciation Week and teachers in several districts are being honored and thanked by their administrators, students and others. At Sheldon Community Schools, Superintendent Cory Myer says they got personalized note pads for all of their staff and there are snacks in the staff lounge this week. He says the school board approved the Teacher Appreciation Week proclamation at their April school board meeting. The proclamation says how important teachers are to society and thanks them for a job well done.