641 I Street NE
Location x 3! ONE BLOCK from the hot H Street Corridor+G- AND tree-lined and residential!+G- Come be part of history in the original +G+Old City+G- in the L+GGEnfant Plan+G- 1920ish Victorian townhome+G- perfect blend of yesteryear and today+G- Most renovations won+GGt give you ORIGINAL red pine floors and charming fireplace mantles+G- cozy radiators AND new central split-level A/C +G- making heating and cooling comfortable and affordable all year long+G- FIVE BEDROOMS with closets+G- incredibly spacious owner+GGs suite and TWO updated full baths+G- tasteful top-down/bottom-up honeycomb blinds throughout with BLACKOUT SHADES in upper bedrooms+G- EXPOSED BRICK in light-filled kitchen+G-finished basement with full laundry+G- landscaped front yard+G- secluded rear patio+G- AWESOME VALUE in H Street at approx. 2,100 finished square feet. WALK SCORE OF 98 gets you STEPS from Whole Foods, restaurants, and the trolley stop+G- down the street from Atlas Theater+G- blocks from trendy Union Market district+G- a quick walk to the Union Station TRANSPORTATION HUB with trains and buses to everywhere!!... Leave your car behind for Capitol and Mall events and take advantage of living in the HEART OF THE NATION+GGS CAPITAL! While in great condition, and all pre-inspections welcome, property is being sold "as is." Owner/Agent.www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com