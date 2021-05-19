641 I Street NE

Welcome home to your 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with one car parking. As you enter the home the first thing that you will notice is how much light fills the space. The main level open floor plan with hardwood floors and brick accent walls allows for front to back views. The living room has a decorative brick fireplace. There are several options for a dining space - Option one is the current set up between the kitchen and living room. Option 2 would be in the room just off of the kitchen that is currently being used as a sitting area. The gourmet kitchen with granite counters has stainless appliances, tons of counter and cabinet space, and bonus under cabinet lighting. On the 2nd floor you will also find hardwood floors throughout. The front master bedroom as 3 large windows, brick accent wall, and ceiling fan. The renovated hallway bathroom has a tile surround with in-laid glass accent tilework for the shower/tub combo. The rear bedroom has a ceiling fan and large walk-in closet. The lower level is where the 3rd bedroom or recreation room is located as well as the second full bathroom. The door out of the rear of the home would allow the lower level to comply with the Baltimore City rental registration requirements. Rounding out this home is an awesome fenced patio and the spacious and easy to park 1 car parking.