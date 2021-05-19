newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Lightning’s Point Picks Up Where He Left Off in 2020 Playoffs

By Frank Quartarone
The Hockey Writers
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the Tampa Bay Lightning, Brayden Point has been one of the team’s top offensive linchpins the last few seasons. Ever since his breakout regular season of 2017-18 when he had 32 goals and 34 assists in just his second year in the NHL, Point has been a top performer for the team. Last season was his breakout performance in the playoffs, leading the team in goals while finishing just behind Nikita Kucherov in points with 33.

thehockeywriters.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Brayden Point
Person
Victor Hedman
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Person
Owen Tippett
Person
Connor Mcdavid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#Playoff Games#Go Game#Night Games#The League#Lightning#The Florida Panthers#The Washington Capitals#The Columbus Blue Jackets#Nhl Draft#The Western Hockey League#The Moose Jaw Warriors#Times#Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Usa Hockey#Orlando Magic#Point Totals#Solid Two Way Play#The Game#Stanley Cup Victories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLfox13news.com

‘It’s going to be electric’: Lightning fan capacity in Amalie to increase for Round 1 of Stanley Cup playoffs

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Bay Lightning fans hoping to secure a ticket for 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs may have their post-season dream come true. For now, tickets for Round 1 are available exclusively to premium season ticket members. Beginning Friday morning, all other season ticket members can grab a seat. However, the biggest Bolts headline of the week is that fan capacity at Amalie Arena will increase to 7,000 for the first round of playoffs.
NHLrawcharge.com

Lightning Round: Listing first round playoff scenarios for the Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning are guaranteed for the 2021 playoffs and they’re guaranteed to finish no lower than third in the Central Division. The Carolina Hurricanes currently hold first, with 80 points and two games left in their season. Tampa have three games left (starting tonight) and are five points back with 75 points. Doing some quick math, the Lightning would need to capture all six of the available points and hope the Hurricanes lose both their games against Nashville this weekend.
NHLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Let’s get physical: Panthers, Lightning proving chippy series on the way with playoff precursor

Eight more like this? Yes, please. The Sunshine State playoff showdown hasn’t begun yet between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning, but if the penultimate regular-season game for both teams on Saturday night was any indication, there will be no shortage of physicality, chippiness and fisticuffs. About a half-dozen fights broke out and 154 penalty minutes were handed out in the ...
NHLTimes Daily

Point scores 2 in 3rd to lift Lightning over Panthers 5-4

SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Brayden Point scored two late goals, including the game-winner with 1:14 left in the third period, to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 5-4 win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday night in Game 1 of their playoff series. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All...
NHLcbslocal.com

Lightning Beat Panthers 5-4 In Game 1 Of Playoff Series

SUNRISE (AP) — For the Tampa Bay Lightning, the return of several key players couldn’t have come at a more opportune time. Brayden Point scored two late goals, including the game-winner with 1:14 left in the third period, to lift the defending champion Lightning to a 5-4 win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday night in Game 1 of their playoff series.
NHLRaleigh News & Observer

Lightning take on the Panthers on 3-game skid

Tampa Bay Lightning (36-17-3, third in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (37-14-5, second in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers +103, Lightning -122; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay will try to break its three-game skid when the Lightning take on Florida. The Panthers have gone 37-14-5...
NHLRaleigh News & Observer

Lightning strike first vs. Panthers in opening round of playoffs

SUNRISE, Fla. — It didn’t take long for Nikita Kucherov to shake the rust off. Kucherov, playing in his first game in nearly eight months since hoisting the Stanley Cup last September in Edmonton, scored two power-play goals in the second period and assisted on another in the third in the Lightning’s first-round playoff opener against the Florida Panthers.
NHLPalm Beach Interactive

How to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers Game 2 on TV, live stream

The Sunshine State's NHL teams are ready for Round 2 in their backyard brawl. The Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers continue their first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 18 at BB&T Center in Sunrise with the Lightning holding a 1-0 lead. The series shifts to Amalie Arena in Tampa for Game 3 on Thursday.
NHLUSA Today

Tampa Bay Lightning win Game 1 vs. Florida Panthers on Brayden Point's late goal

SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — For the Tampa Bay Lightning, the return of several key players couldn’t have come at a more opportune time. Brayden Point scored two late goals, including the game-winner with 1:14 left in the third period, to lift the defending champion Lightning to a 5-4 win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday night in Game 1 of their playoff series.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Kucherov Returns from Injured Reserve, Lifts Lightning Past Panthers

Tonight’s first game in the playoff series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers went much the way anyone who has been paying attention to these two teams might have expected. The Lightning didn’t “flip the switch” and clean up their trend of sloppy play. The Panthers were incredibly entertaining. But Nikita Kucherov returned to the ice triumphantly and was the difference. Here are tonight’s thumbs:
NHLGwinnett Daily Post

NHL roundup: Brayden Point strikes twice as Lightning top Panthers

Brayden Point's second goal of the game with 74 seconds remaining was the winner and Nikita Kucherov tallied two goals and an assist in his first game of the season as the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning claimed a thrilling 5-4 victory over the Florida Panthers to open their Stanley Cup playoffs series Sunday in Sunrise, Fla.
NHLNHL

Cats & Coffee: The Sunshine State Showdown Continues

Good morning and welcome to "Cats & Coffee," a weekly segment, presented by Koffee Kult, in which we serve up an exciting look at what's on deck for your Florida Panthers. Like our friends at Koffee Kult, this forecast serves up only the best -- so sit back, sip and enjoy our latest brew of news, notes and information.
Hockeylitterboxcats.com

Heartbreak as Lightning seize home-ice advantage with 5-4 win over Panthers

Brayden Point tied the game with a power-play goal at the 13-minute mark and then converted on a breakaway with 1:14 left in regulation to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 5-4 comeback win over the Florida Panthers in an intense opening game in the best-of-seven series that’s been 27 years in the making.
NHLNHL

McDavid will produce for Oilers, Jets 'just can't help him' in Game 1

WINNIPEG -- Connor McDavid is capable of changing a Stanley Cup Playoffs series on his own, and Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice said his team can't do anything to make things easier for the Edmonton Oilers forward. "You're not stopping this guy completely," Maurice said Sunday. "If you just do...
NHLNHL

Point plays the hero as the Bolts take Game 1

Brayden Point scored twice, including the game-winner late in the third, as Tampa Bay wins Game 1, 5-4 Brayden Point's goal with just over one minute remaining in regulation broke a tie game and lifted the Lightning to a 5-4 win over the Panthers in Sunday's series opener. Game 1...