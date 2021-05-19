Lightning’s Point Picks Up Where He Left Off in 2020 Playoffs
For the Tampa Bay Lightning, Brayden Point has been one of the team’s top offensive linchpins the last few seasons. Ever since his breakout regular season of 2017-18 when he had 32 goals and 34 assists in just his second year in the NHL, Point has been a top performer for the team. Last season was his breakout performance in the playoffs, leading the team in goals while finishing just behind Nikita Kucherov in points with 33.thehockeywriters.com