Lightning’s Point Picks Up Where He Left Off in 2020 Playoffs

The Tampa Bay Lightning are guaranteed for the 2021 playoffs and they’re guaranteed to finish no lower than third in the Central Division. The Carolina Hurricanes currently hold first, with 80 points and two games left in their season. Tampa have three games left (starting tonight) and are five points back with 75 points. Doing some quick math, the Lightning would need to capture all six of the available points and hope the Hurricanes lose both their games against Nashville this weekend.