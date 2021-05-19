Cedrick Andree’s Value Went Beyond the Ice With the 67’s

Junior hockey teams are used to losing key players to their franchises as they age out, but thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, many players are graduating before finishing what they started. Ottawa 67’s goaltender Cedrick Andree is one of those players who has likely played his last game in the league, assuming eligibility of overagers is not extended. The fan-favourite goofball will be moving on to bigger and better things, which is a tough pill to swallow for the 67’s and their fans.