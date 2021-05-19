Nationals, Cardinals moving to full capacity in June

WASHINGTON (AP) — Josh Bell and Kyle Schwarber hit two-run homers in the first inning, Patrick Corbin threw seven solid innings and the Washington Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 to end a four-game slide. Washington had dropped seven of eight to sink to a season-low six games under .500 before salvaging the finale of the three-game series. Philadelphia missed a chance to move four games over .500 for the first time since it was 5-1. ATLANTA (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied yet again to beat Atlanta 8-4 and sweep six games from the Braves this season. Toronto trailed 2-0 and 4-3 before its 10th comeback win this season and third of the series completed a three-game series sweep. Danny Jansen, hitting .095, led off the ninth with a single off Will Smith.