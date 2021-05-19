newsbreak-logo
MLB

Nationals, Cardinals moving to full capacity in June

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 9 hours ago

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals will return to full capacity. Washington said Wednesday it will move to 100% at Nationals Park starting with a June 10 game against San Francisco. The Cardinals will move to 100% at Busch Stadium starting with a June 14 game...

