MLS

2909 Eastern Avenue

 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTo be built - Another Diamond Property Classic home with parking and tax credit. Listing courtesy of Atlas Premier Realty, Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-05-19T19:52:18.337.

1741 Redwood Avenue

Well maintained end of group Townhome in the sought after Ridgeleigh community. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome features an updated kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, and off street parking. The finished basement adds additional living space , a fully finished bathroom and laundry room. Planning to entertain outdoors this summer? The backyard is perfect for socially distanced gatherings. This home is close to everything, Towson Mall/entertainment district , 695, 95, and much more. Schedule your appointment today.
5430 Beech Avenue

Stunning custom built masterpiece built by acclaimed Gibson Builders LLC, designed by renowned GTM Architects an decorated by J. Abel Interiors Ltd. . This is a SMART HOUSE with all the bells and whistles. The finest materials and expert workmanship are found throughout this 6 bedroom, 7.5 bath home with no detail overlooked. Amenities galore! Full service elevator, 3 car heated garage with central vacuum, 9-10' ceilings, surround system, generator, remote controlled blinds, Crimpco security system w/5 security cameras, 3 fireplaces, circular driveway, full service elevator, Chef's kitchen, professional Gymnasium w/locker room and steam shower, a gorgeous all year round entertainment area and so many designer touches throughout! This is truly a five star home and a must see!
Belarre Avenue

$29,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDBC529544. Halethorpe Md Land Dea of three lotsl!! This Deal consists on 3 Lots Adjacent to one another. Public sewer is off the main road(Hannah Ave) which is around 50ft. Paper road access to all. Zoning status: DR 2. Lots available: Rosyman Tax ID 04131323750500, Belarre - Tax ID 04131308000668, Irving Tax ID 04131319390652. All due diligence is the responsibility of the buyer. This is an Assignment of Contract transaction. Cash Only, EMD required to take off Market. Buyer pays all closing and all transfer fees. Viewing by appointment only.
1322 W North Avenue

$100,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDBA550832. ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 06/02 @ 10:00 am. Ends 06/03 @ 11:00 am. List Price is Opening Bid. Unique Opportunity to Purchase 8 Commercially Zoned Parcels on Highly Trafficked North Avenue. Located in the Penn North Area, Properties are just blocks to Numerous Destinations including Druid Hill Park (Home of the Maryland Zoo); Druid Lake, Penn North Metro Station, & so much more! Minutes to the many attractions of Historic Mt. Vernon & Downtown Baltimore. Properties will be sold together. Refer to Lot information, for Individual Parcel details.10% Buyer+GGs Premium will be added to the high bid- $20,000 Deposit of certified funds required at time of sale. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.
1762 Highland Avenue

This beautiful brick home offers a classic style fitted for today's lifestyle. Enter into the gracious entry, the sunny and bright living room with sunroom perfect for an office. The dining room and pantry lead into an expansive kitchen with large island, top of the line appliances and eat in banquette. The family room has so much natural light and high ceilings with gas fireplace overlooking the amazing double lot with patio area perfect for outdoor entertaining and fully fenced in yard with two car garage and additional car pad. Mudroom with custom built ins. There are five bedrooms on the second floor including the gracious primary ensuite bedroom, also another ensuite bedroom and hall bathroom. The third floor features a spacious area perfect for a playroom, office, hang out space and loads of storage. Finished lower level with high ceilings and so much space, recreation/exercise room, media room, bedroom and full bath. Fantastic location walk to McKenzie school, parks, trains, and shops.
1714 Weston Avenue

Introducing a freshly decorated and updated Ridgeleigh townhouse, currently completing renovations. Light neutral paint helps create a bright interior thanks to the lovely south-facing replacement windows. All the double-paned replacement vinyl windows were installed in 2015.The renovated kitchen has beautiful new wood cabinets with soft-close drawers and brushed nickel hardware, dark granite countertops, light-colored 16" ceramic tile flooring, and under cabinet lighting. You could be the first to cook in this kitchen using these stainless steel appliances from Frigidaire, including side-by-side refrigerator with icemaker, dishwasher, built-in microwave and range! The sink has a new Insinkerator garbage disposer. The built-in microwave has been vented to the outside.The half-wall between kitchen and dining room enhances the feeling of openness, adds extra counter space and is enhanced with two pendant lights.Hardwood floors on the main and second floors have been refinished, including the stairway. On the second floor the main bathroom has a new pedestal sink and new toilet. Seller has replaced the medicine cabinet and added new ceramic tile floors as well. The bathroom has a linen closet and a professionally refinished bathtub! The master bedroom features south-facing double windows and a new ceiling fan. There are hardwood floors in all the bedrooms, and you will find updated lighting fixtures in most areas.In the lower level you will find a finished daylight family or recreation room with new vinyl flooring and a half bath. In the utility area the floors have an epoxy finish applied which brightens up the laundry/utility area. The Seller has a lead-free certificate for this property, so there are no lead paint concerns!Topping off this terrific house is an architectural shingle roof with 50-year shingles installed in 2015!! The front porch walls have been freshly parged!A vented gas dryer is included. Seller has installed a new hot water heater and aluminum chimney liner which comes with a lifetime guarantee.There is access to the grassy, fully fenced back yard from the lower level and from the new custom porch just outside the kitchen door. This recent back porch was built with a permit and the stairway down to the yard complies with FHA guidelines (in 2017). The yard features nice landscaping including azalea, nandina bushes and a tree at the fence line. There is also a concrete pad for grilling. Very few properties have been so ideally and so expertly renovated. You will not be disappointed! Come see this gem and be delighted!
3622 S Winchester Avenue

Well maintained classic charm of the Chicago Worker's Cottage in the center of the city. Blocks away from McKinley Park, shopping, dining and the new McKinley Community Play Garden. This 1 & a half story single family home features 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths. Sunny picture window allows the light to pour into the living room and separate dining room. Stainless steel appliances and freshly grouted tile floor illuminate the large kitchen. Primary bedroom and bath located on upper floor along with a bonus room. Bonus room would make a great office or additional family/sitting area. Tankless hot water heater on 2nd floor with a separate water heater on lower level. Laundry room located on the main floor for easy access. Unfinished basement leaves room for creating expanded living space. The garage is the largest on the block, featuring an extended length along the lot. Meticulously kept lawn in both the front and rear yards. A lovely little gem in a community focused neighborhood.
1847 Druid Hill Avenue

Welcome to "Druid Hill" This fully renovated and occupied 4 unit property is registered with the Maryland Historic Trust as Historic Property. Please contact for questions and information regarding tax breaks and incentives. Each unit has new appliances, cabinets, carpet, flooring, and washer and dryer. All units are lead free, and separately metered. Owner has information on rents and financials. Potential buyers must provide POF prior to viewing. 24 Hour notice required. Accessible to UMMS, shopping, schools and public transportation.
2304 Cheverly Avenue

If privacy is what you seek this 1935 Rambler with Art Deco styling has plenty, yet it's just 0.3 of a mile from the Metro Station in the sought after City of Cheverly, a short commute from Washington, D.C., Route 50, The Baltimore/Washington Parkway, I-295 and the Beltway. Beautiful oak hardwood floors greet you and the bright living room with a wood-burning fireplace is a year-round enjoyment. There's a bank of mature trees between the house and Cheverly Avenue that obscures the house from the road and includes Mulberry trees that have nutritious and very edible fruit that can be eaten. An adorable sunroom with pebble stone floors, windows all around, and skylights is located on the side of this home and you will want to spend hours there in quiet moments or chatting with friends and family. There's room for a good-sized dining table in the Living/Dining room and the granite kitchen meets your culinary needs with a gas stove and period kitchen cabinets. Two well-sized bedrooms and a full bathroom are on the main level and notice the high ceilings throughout. All new paint both inside and outside throughout in pleasingly neutral colors. Don't miss the little den tucked away off the kitchen that can make a great private home office or a small child's nap/playroom. Downstairs a decent-sized Recreation room with a full bathroom can be used for out-of-town guests, or another bedroom also. There's a small laundry room off of it and a boiler room area. The connecting door leads to the one-car garage built into the basement, which has an automatic door opener. Located in the town of Cheverly, founded in 1918 and incorporated in 1931 with its own town hall, Mayor and Police Force. Enjoy the 90th-anniversary parade on Cheverly Day on October 2, 2021, with fireworks. Small town living at its finest.This home is so secluded from Cheverly Avenue you will drive by and not even know you passed a house. Yet you are a 6-minute walk to Metro and a hop away from Route 50 and I-295. Discover a 2 level upper west-facing backyard that awaits your gardening skills.Enjoy economical gas radiator heating - the best heat source for allergy suffers and Art Deco Spanish Tile flourishes. What an adorable period home in a most private setting - this one is special and not to be missed!
612 Edward Avenue

WOW! 2.02 acres of pricavy. 1 owner, custom built stone contemporary beauty. Meticulously maintained!! Features include: 3 pocket doors, main floor MBR + laundry rm, enclosed sunporch, breakfast room w/ built-ins, DR w/ built-ins, Cathedral ceilings in LR/kitchen/DR/MBR/breakfast room, 2 story foyer.custom built wooden shutters, den w/ attached 1/2 bath and built-ins, central vac, marble floor in main floor hall bath, JennAire downdraft cooktop in updated kitchen w/ island/pantry/ceramic floor/3 bay sink/2 appliance garages! French doors connect LR to sunroom. MBR connescts to sunroom. SHE_SHED w/ electricity and loft storage! Upper level has 2 bedrooms, full bath and unfinished bonus room above garage. MBR features 2 walk-in closets, jetted tub, sep. shower, double sinks, linen closet and vanity seating area. 2 story foyer features etched glass door w/ 2 side lights. Solid wood 6 panel doors. A rare find! Circular driveway! 2 car side loading garage. Flat rear yard. Brick sidewalk. No detail left out!
9 Willow Avenue

Built in 2015 this beautiful and well maintained end unit townhome located on a highly sought after Towson Green community offers 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms; flooded with natural light, open concept, beautiful hardwood floors, carpet in the bedrooms and office, private deck on the top level. The kitchen features granite countertops & stainless steel appliances with plenty of cabinet space and balcony. One-car garage, + 1 community parking permit included, close to Towson Mall Center , Cinemark Movie Theatre, The Shops at Kenilworth, restaurants, gym & a new Whole Foods is coming soon and so much more.
2260 12th Avenue Lindsborg

Awesome opportunity for you to rebuild this expansive ranch style home your way… yes, I said rebuild. Dwelling incurred water damage while roof was being replaced, has been cleaned up and mitigated professionally (clean air sample test available). Structure is solid, framing sound, mechanicals are visible and await your inspection. The floor plan is fantastic with 3 bedrooms and full bath on the West end of the house; owners’ suite with huge bath, walk-in closet and storm shelter on the East end; with open kitchen/dining/living room centrally located. Upstairs has so much potential as either 1 large room for recreation, or maybe you finish off a portion to add an additional bedroom since there is already a full bath on this level. Beautiful setting in the rolling hills of the Smoky. Schedule your appointment today. All Highest and Best offers will be presented at noon on 05/19/2021.
718 Radnor Avenue

Come and see this beautiful End Unit Rowhouse located in the Radnor-Winston neighborhood. As you step into the front door you will see the beautiful resurfaced hardwood floors on the entire main level that will continue on the upper level and throughout the 3 bedrooms. Spacious separate Living room and Dining room. The upgraded kitchen is open, therefore it will allow you to entertain your guests while finishing up the last few things in the kitchen. On the upper level are 3 spacious bedrooms and a newly updated full bath. The lower level is where you will enjoy a brand new fully finished basement and a new full bathroom. This open area is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. A back door to exit to the backyard. A Must see!! Definitely Move-In Ready!! Take a look at the pictures and enjoy the video. This home is waiting for YOU! Schedule your Showing today!! All Offers will be presented to the Owner on Monday, May 17th at 12noon!!
215 N Pennsylvania Avenue

Adorable bungalow nestled in the heart of Hancock, this charmer features pleasing curb appeal, recent updates to the kitchen and bathrooms, freshly painted walls, and is located near all the amenities. Enjoy the fresh air in your back yard, find enjoyment walking or biking on the nearby Western Maryland Rail Trail and C&O Canal, or venture to one of several town parks. Located just off I-70, I-68, and US 522 for easy commuting, or use a bedroom and upgraded electric for your home office. A newer oil burning furnace heats the hot water radiators for clean, easy heat. The main level offers 9 foot ceilings with two bedrooms and a full bath, with two more bedrooms and a half bath on the second floor. A detached garage could store the car, or be used as a workshop for the home hobbyist. This home is great for all -- older adults needing to downsize with one level living and extra storage, or the growing family with rooms for each.
14312 Birchdale Avenue

One of the largest SFH in the heart of Dale City with complete renovation top to bottom and in-and-out including new roof, electrical, plumbing, hvac; 6 beds, 3 full baths with new concrete driveway and huge deck in the back. Usual amenities including new kitchen with full size cabinets, granite countertop, SS appliances; wet bar in basement; new baths with tiles; new windows and doors, gleaming hardwood floor on main leveling. Other amenities including new high efficient gas furnace/AC, new tankless water heater, new washer & dryer. A must see!
105 E WINDSOR AVENUE

Gorgeous semi-detached townhome with fabulous primary suite addition! Located just steps from The Avenue in sought-after Del Ray, this home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and well appointed updates. The front porch invites you into the open living room with gleaming hardwood flooring and nice natural light through every room. A lovely dining area flows right into to the recently updated kitchen with shaker style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and great peninsula island for maximum storage and prep space. Just beyond the kitchen, enter the new addition (desinged by Kulinski Group Architects) where you'll find a huge primary suite with vaulted ceilings and beautitul french doors overlooking the rear garden. This 2014 addition includes a tasteful ensuite bathroom with a glass shower and subway tiled walls, and custom double door closets. Walk upstairs to find two great sized bedrooms and one full bathroom with tub/shower combo. On the lower level, you'll find the laundry area with a utility sink, amazing storage and a blank canvas to create your own space! Don’t miss the fantastic outdoor space, perfect for entertaining, playing, or relaxing. Leave the car at home and enjoy being so close to shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, Saturday morning Farmer’s Market, and all the fun community events Del Ray has to offer! You don’t want to miss this opportunity!
627 Drexel Avenue

A NEEDLE IN A HAYSTACK......Newer construction that is move-in ready and available for immediate occupancy! Newly refreshed home in peaceful, friendly southwest corner of Glencoe. Open floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors, high-end millwork, raised-panel doors and painted cabinetry make this a standout! Enjoy cooking and entertaining on huge center island. Kitchen with Wolf/SubZero/Miele appliances opens to family room with beautiful stone gas fireplace. Desirable 1st flr office perfect for working/learning from home. Primary bedroom features gas fireplace and walk-in closet. Large primary bath with double sinks, separate tub & shower and private toilet closet. Bedroom 2 with private bath. Bedrooms 3 & 4 share jack & jill bath. Full finished basement with newly carpeted recreation room, 5th bedroom, full bath and excellent storage. Yard highlights terrific space for ride-on toys or basketball. Minutes from Hubbard Woods Park, Skokie Lagoon, bike and walking trails & kayaking. Walk to playgrounds, tennis courts, train, town and schools. Bright, cheerful, easy to maintain house!
601 NW 14th Avenue

Showings begin at Open House on Saturday, May 15th from 11 to 2. Please bring your mask! 2/2 home with a bonus room, BRAND-NEW ROOFS, and impact windows and doors. Located in Country Club Village, a non-HOA community in East Boca Raton. Walk to A rated Boca Middle and Boca High Schools, Meadows Park and Whole Foods. Just a short bike ride to Addison Mizner School; re-opening this summer for K-8 and Florida Atlantic University. Charm abounds with newly resurfaced terrazzo floors, on-trend vintage oven, gas range, and French doors. The bonus room is perfect for a home office, gym, playroom or convert to a third bedroom. No carpet and no popcorn! Spacious yard is fully fenced with ROOM FOR A POOL, for your boat or RV and has a large shed which offers endless possibilities! Roast marshmallows.
2512 Walker Avenue

ARDMORE! Cute 2 Bedroom! - Great location, cute house! Newly redone wood floors -- Nice front porch, living room with working fireplace, dining room, nice upgraded kitchen with stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Permanent stairs to attic, basement and detached garage. Nice back deck. Central heat/air with heat pump with oil emergency heat backup. Tenant pays electricity, oil (should be pretty minimal), water, sewer and stormwater.
2726 Connecticut Avenue, NW

Big 1-Bedroom Apartment Home - Big 1-bedroom apartment home just steps from the Woodley Park Metro stop on the Red Line. Come and take a live or virtual tour! Shapiro & Company is a family-owned property management, small business providing the resident with the highest customer service available (Check out our google and yelp reviews). Enjoy our onsite gym with Peloton bike, beautiful Woodley Park, and Rock Creek Park. Please call (202) 937-3485 x85, reply to this ad or check out our website at www.shapiroandcompany.com to set up a live or virtual tour. (Pictures coming soon!)