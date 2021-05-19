2909 Eastern Avenue

If privacy is what you seek this 1935 Rambler with Art Deco styling has plenty, yet it's just 0.3 of a mile from the Metro Station in the sought after City of Cheverly, a short commute from Washington, D.C., Route 50, The Baltimore/Washington Parkway, I-295 and the Beltway. Beautiful oak hardwood floors greet you and the bright living room with a wood-burning fireplace is a year-round enjoyment. There's a bank of mature trees between the house and Cheverly Avenue that obscures the house from the road and includes Mulberry trees that have nutritious and very edible fruit that can be eaten. An adorable sunroom with pebble stone floors, windows all around, and skylights is located on the side of this home and you will want to spend hours there in quiet moments or chatting with friends and family. There's room for a good-sized dining table in the Living/Dining room and the granite kitchen meets your culinary needs with a gas stove and period kitchen cabinets. Two well-sized bedrooms and a full bathroom are on the main level and notice the high ceilings throughout. All new paint both inside and outside throughout in pleasingly neutral colors. Don't miss the little den tucked away off the kitchen that can make a great private home office or a small child's nap/playroom. Downstairs a decent-sized Recreation room with a full bathroom can be used for out-of-town guests, or another bedroom also. There's a small laundry room off of it and a boiler room area. The connecting door leads to the one-car garage built into the basement, which has an automatic door opener. Located in the town of Cheverly, founded in 1918 and incorporated in 1931 with its own town hall, Mayor and Police Force. Enjoy the 90th-anniversary parade on Cheverly Day on October 2, 2021, with fireworks. Small town living at its finest.This home is so secluded from Cheverly Avenue you will drive by and not even know you passed a house. Yet you are a 6-minute walk to Metro and a hop away from Route 50 and I-295. Discover a 2 level upper west-facing backyard that awaits your gardening skills.Enjoy economical gas radiator heating - the best heat source for allergy suffers and Art Deco Spanish Tile flourishes. What an adorable period home in a most private setting - this one is special and not to be missed!