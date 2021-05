CHIPPEWA FALLS — After over a year of waiting a local faith based music festival may just be what the doctor ordered to help the community come together and heal. OneFest, a Christian music festival which takes place annually each July at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls, is on their way to a successful return this summer. On Tuesday Travel Wisconsin presented a $39,550 joint effort marketing grant check to OneFest to help support the festival in the marketing and promotion of the 2021 edition of the festival.