New York City experimental percussionist Eli Keszler will release his new album, Icons, on LuckyMe

New York producer and avant-garde drummer Eli Keszler has a new full-length arriving via LuckyMe. Scheduled for June 25th release, Icons was primarily composed using field recordings of Manhattan's streets during lockdown, which were then interspersed with audio from the Odyssey Cave and Keszler's international travels. The eleven-track LP additionally draws inspiration from American abstraction, industrial percussion and jazz-age film noir. "Icons is the music I made during a time where travel and trade were effectively suspended," Keszler shares. "I spent nights wandering around Manhattan collecting recordings of the empty and silent city—where a car alarm was audible from blocks away, where the hum of the electrical grid and the clash of bicycle gears suddenly occupied a massive amount of space. I spent the entirety of that year in Manhattan, probably the longest I've stayed in one place in over a decade." "With Icons," He continues, "I was working with these mythological tropes that are deteriorating and decaying before our eyes to create a music that finds beauty in our fragile and unstable reality." The album comes after the 2018 release of Keszler's last solo LP, Stadium, another record influenced by his life in Manhattan. Aside from his solo projects, Keszler is also known for his collaborative work, which has seen him join the likes of Oneohtrix Point Never and Laurel Halo. Watch the music video for "The Accident."