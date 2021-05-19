newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

New York City experimental percussionist Eli Keszler will release his new album, Icons, on LuckyMe

ra.co
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York producer and avant-garde drummer Eli Keszler has a new full-length arriving via LuckyMe. Scheduled for June 25th release, Icons was primarily composed using field recordings of Manhattan's streets during lockdown, which were then interspersed with audio from the Odyssey Cave and Keszler's international travels. The eleven-track LP additionally draws inspiration from American abstraction, industrial percussion and jazz-age film noir. "Icons is the music I made during a time where travel and trade were effectively suspended," Keszler shares. "I spent nights wandering around Manhattan collecting recordings of the empty and silent city—where a car alarm was audible from blocks away, where the hum of the electrical grid and the clash of bicycle gears suddenly occupied a massive amount of space. I spent the entirety of that year in Manhattan, probably the longest I've stayed in one place in over a decade." "With Icons," He continues, "I was working with these mythological tropes that are deteriorating and decaying before our eyes to create a music that finds beauty in our fragile and unstable reality." The album comes after the 2018 release of Keszler's last solo LP, Stadium, another record influenced by his life in Manhattan. Aside from his solo projects, Keszler is also known for his collaborative work, which has seen him join the likes of Oneohtrix Point Never and Laurel Halo. Watch the music video for "The Accident."

ra.co
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurel Halo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Recordings#Percussionist#Icons#Music Producer#Avant Garde#Film Producer#Audio Recordings#The Odyssey Cave#American#Oneohtrix Point Never#Rot Summer Smoothes#Luckyme#Keszler Shares#Avant Garde#Industrial Percussion#Film Noir#June 25th Release#Beauty#Inspiration#Audible
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPunknews.org

Manic Hispanic to release new album

Manic Hispanic have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Back in Brown and will be out September 16 via Smelvis Records and Road Dog. The band have released a music video for their first single “Holding Cell”. Manic Hispanic last released Grupo Sexo in 2005. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Musicsubstreammagazine.com

Kississippi announces new album + releases “Big Dipper”

Kississippi has just announced that her new album, Mood Ring, will be released on August 6th via Triple Crown Records. Pre-orders for the record can be found here. The last five years for Kississippi (Zoe Reynolds) has been a rollercoaster and has taken the young songwriter through every color and mood imaginable. Mood Ring is a direct result of that, serving as a product of Reynolds stepping outside of her comfort zone.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Skee Mask Surprise Releases New Album Pool: Listen

Skee Mask—the production alias of German producer Bryan Müller—has surprise released a new album, Pool, via Ilian Tape. It’s the first full-length solo release from Skee since his excellent LP Compro came out in 2018. Check it out and purchase below via Bandcamp; a 3xLP vinyl edition is available as well. The album will notably not be available on Spotify or any streaming services, according to the producer.
Musicra.co

Perlon releasing new Bruno Pronsato double album

Bruno Pronsato is releasing a double album on Perlon. The nine-track Do It At Your Funeral is the Berlin-based American's most substantial release for Perlon to date and follows the 2018 EP The Girls Thing. It's his first solo full-length since US Drag, which appeared on Foom in 2017. The track "Ode To Street Hassle", a Spacemen 3 cover, features Benjamin Freeney, who also co-produced tracks on US Drag. Do It At Your Funeral will be available to order on vinyl from distributor Wordandsound from June 4th, the same release date as Pronsato's collaboration with Kool Keith and Benjamin Jay. Listen to clips via the Wordandsound website. Tracklist A1 Catching Lisbon A2 Do It At Your Funeral B1 Local Vampires B2 Version You C1 With Daze C2 Isn't Measured Isn't Managed D1 Best Before Benj D2 Ode To Street Hassle feat. Benjamin Freeny D3 Simenon Briefly Perlon will release Do It At Your Funeral on June 4th, 2021.
Musicdancehallmag.com

Lieutenant Stitchie To Release New Album “Soon”

Dancehall legend Lieutenant Stitchie is working on his 23rd album, and from all indications stringed instruments used in orchestras, such as cellos and violins will a big feature on the veteran gospel deejay’s production. The 55-year-old artist, who pioneered the Gospel Reggae/Dancehall movement, has also enlisted the likes of singer...
Musicmixmag.net

Moritz von Oswald Trio announce new album ‘Dissent’

The Moritz von Oswald Trio have announced their new album ‘Dissent’ coming August 6 on Modern Recordings, their first album in almost five years. Von Oswald has teamed up with Detroit’s Laurel Halo and Heinrich Köbberling for the new iteration of the trio - with the album moving between dance music, jazz, noise, and techno.
Musictreblezine.com

Marissa Nadler releases new covers album, Instead of Dreaming

For Bandcamp Friday, singer/songwriter Marissa Nadler has released a new collection of covers titled Instead of Dreaming, via Sacred Bones. Nadler has a long history of recording hauntingly enchanting covers, including tracks by Leonard Cohen and more recently Phil Collins, and this new set of tracks includes covers by Simon & Garfunkel, King Crimson, Townes Van Zandt, The Bee Gees and more. Listen to the album below, and check out the tracklist as well.
Rock Musiclambgoat.com

Bossk to release new album 'Migration' in June

England's Bossk are thrilled to announce their sophomore album for Deathwish Inc.— Migration — due out June 18th on CD and digital formats (with LP to follow at a later date). Migration features seven new tracks of pummeling post-metal; recorded in 2019 and finalized in 2020, this new album sees Bossk joined by guest vocalists Johannes Persson (Cult of Luna), Josh McKeown (Palm Reader), and is the band's finest effort to date. Migration was recorded by Martin Ruffin and features guest instrumentation from Koki Miyabe (Endon) and noise manipulation by Endon's Taro Aiko and Etsuo Nagura (R.I.P.).
Musicavantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: Lee Ranaldo / Jim Jarmusch / Marc Urselli / Balazs Pandi – Churning of the Ocean (2021; TROST Records)

2019’s self-titled debut by this unusual quartet was such an understated and solid recording, I was worried that it would be a one-off. These concerns were allayed last week with the announcement of a sophomore effort, Churning of the Ocean, to be released June 11 on TROST Records. I use the word “unusual” because of the group members’ disparate backgrounds. Ranaldo is well known for his key role in Sonic Youth, Jarmusch is a musician and filmmaker, Urselli a producer and confidant of John Zorn, and Pandi one of the most versatile drummers of his generation. The music is rather unconventional as well.
Musiclambgoat.com

Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! to release new album in July

Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! and their DNA-distinct blend of "easycore" are back and not a moment too soon. The Paris-based band has just announced its fourth album Gone Are The Good Days, out July 30 on Fearless Records. The album is chock full of incredibly catchy anthems that invite you to pump your fist in the air, sing along, and to dance like no one is watching.
Musiccelebmix.com

Kitt Wakeley to release new album“Sinners And Saints”

Songwriter-composer Kitt Wakeley establishes his mastery in the orchestral rock genre, following up on his previous album Midnight in Macedonia with a new composition titled “Sinners And Saints.”. Playing around the yin and yang concept, Kitt Wakeley is an adept of epic constructions that blend orchestral rock, symphonies, and EDM,...
Musicguitargirlmag.com

JULIANA HATFIELD RELEASES NEW ALBUM “BLOOD” TODAY”

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. –Juliana Hatfield has released her 19th solo studio album Blood, “an irresistible catharsis laced with endless earworms” (- WBUR ) TODAY!. Blood takes a deep dive into the dark side with a lens on modern human psychology and behaviour. “I think these songs are a reaction to how seriously and negatively a lot of people have been affected by the past four years,” says Juliana. “But it’s fun, musically. There’s a lot of playing around. I didn’t really have a plan when I started this project.”
Musiciconvsicon.com

Paradise City’s The Relentless Release New Album “Cruel Games”

‘Paradise City’ stars The Relentless have today unleashed their album “Cruel Games” (via Sumerian Records) comprised of their songs from the hit TV series, including a special guest appearance by the inimitable Lzzy Hale of Halestorm on the title track, music written by Javier Reyes of Animals As Leaders on “Nothing Lasts Forever”, and Paradise City show creator Ash Avildsen writing lyrics on original tracks “Cruel Game”, “Nothing Lasts Forever” and “Lost In Control“.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

MF DOOM and Czarface’s New Album Released: Listen

A new album from hip-hop supergroup Czarface and the late rap legend MF DOOM has been released. The 10-track Super What? features guest appearances from DMC (of Run-D.M.C.), Del the Funky Homosapien, Kendra Morris, and Godforbid. Listen to the LP below. Czarface announced Super What? earlier this week on their...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

JP Saxe releases new single; announces debut album

GRAMMY Award-nominated singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist from Toronto, JP Saxe, dropped his new single, “Like That” via Arista Records. This is the latest track off Saxe’s highly anticipated debut album, Dangerous Levels of Introspection, which will be available on CD, LP and digitally on June 25th. The album will include GRAMMY Award-nominated track...
Rock Musicnextmosh.com

Lutharo to release new album later this year

Following the success of the 2020 EP ‘Wings of Agony’, melodic death metallers Lutharö are back in the studio recording for their upcoming full-length album. Hailing from Hamilton, Canada, the band formed in 2013 and have been growing from strength to strength. From the release of their debut EP ‘Unleash the Beast’ in 2018, to sharing stages with the likes of Unleash The Archers, Alestorm, The Agonist, Battlecross, Nervosa, Exmortus, and Striker, they are just getting started!
MusicKBOE Radio

RODNEY CROWELL TO RELEASE NEW ALBUM IN JULY

Rodney Crowell is releasing a new album this summer. The singer just announced that his 18th studio album, “Triage,” will drop July 23rd. “Near the end of 2018, I began scribbling the first few lines that would become songs on yet another album,” he shares. “With monotheism, climate change, and cultural divide foremost on my mind, adequately framing the healing power of Universal Love became my primary goal.”
MusicPunknews.org

Shannon and the Clams to release new album, share video

Shannon and the Clams have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Year of the Spider and will be out August 20 via Easy Eye Sound. The band have also released a music video for their first single "Midnight Wine". The video was animated by Cody Blanchard. Shannon and the Clams last released Onion in 2018. Check out the video below.
Musicmxdwn.com

J. Cole Announces New Album The Off-Season for May 2021 Release

J. Cole took to his Twitter to officially announce his highly anticipated forthcoming album The Off-Season. The album is set to be released on May 14 under Dreamville Records. The upcoming release will be the Germany-based rapper’s first album since KOD, which dropped in 2018 and was his third album to go platinum.