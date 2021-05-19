52 Michigan Waterfront Restaurants You Need to Eat At [LIST]

Don’t you just love carrying bags full of returnables to the grocery store, standing in front of the bottle return machine feeding all those old cans and bottles into it one at a time. Certainly not a fun task, but you need to get them out of your garage, and you will get some money for them. But they are still a pain to deal with, and there are other things we would rather be doing. One man in West Michigan hopes to improve that experience for all of us, including businesses. What if you could do that process at home?