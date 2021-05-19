John Frusciante, Aaron Funk and Chris McDonald return as Speed Dealer Moms after decade-long hiatus

Speed Dealer Moms are releasing their first piece of music since 2010. A trio of Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante, breakcore pioneer Aaron Funk AKA Venetian Snares and experimental producer Chris McDonald or SKM-ETR, the ensemble will deliver a three-track EP called SDM-LA8-441-114-211 on June 18th. Arriving digitally and on vinyl via Frusciante's Evar Records, the 12-inch contains unreleased material, with each song title referring to its date of recording and number of takes. During the writing process, the group recorded "live to stereo with no overdubs or edits, improvising arrangements," according to a press release. SDM-LA8-441-114-211 follows Speed Dealer Moms' debut, self-titled EP from 2010 that came out via Funk's Timesig label. Despite not putting out any music since then, the ensemble have still gotten together whenever possible over the years and members remain active in their individual careers. Frusciante, who usually makes electronic music under the alias Trickfinger, released a jungle and breakbeat hardcore album last year. Funk last delivered two albums in 2018, one of which was a joint effort with Daniel Lanois. McDonald's last full-length, meanwhile, dates back to 2005's BFI.02. For more on Frusciante's style of electronic production, revisit our 2020 conversation with the Los Angeles-based musician.