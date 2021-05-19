newsbreak-logo
Wingocard launches alongside $3M seed funding to-date to help teens establish a foundation of personal finance knowledge through gamification

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Wingocard, the mobile banking app and debit card made to reward teens for being smart with their money, today announced its official launch, alongside $1.7M in funding in addition to a previous $1.3M, totaling $3M in seed funding to date. The most recent round was led by Panache Ventures, with participation from select angel investors including Cherif Habib (Co-Founder and CEO of leading Canadian telehealth provider, Dialogue) and Francois Arbour (Founder of PremiumBeat, acquired by Shutterstock), as well as previous participation from Diagram Ventures. Wingocard intends to use this latest round of funding to accelerate growth and expand its product offering with new features and gamified financial literacy tools to provide a simple, impactful personal finance resource for teens.

