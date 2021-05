The idea of all of your favorite BeauTubers in one place is beyond exciting. It's overwhelming to even imagine all the skin care and makeup secrets you would uncover. However, this isn't just a dream anymore. With names like Addison Rae and SkincareByHyram, YouTube's first-ever Beauty Festival is about to be the biggest beauty event of all time. The event starts at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) on May 14 on YouTube, and you won't want to miss a second of it.