newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

New mask guidelines: A list of mask mandates at stores around Long Island

By Newsday Staff
Newsday
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York State has adopted the new mask and social distancing guidelines for those vaccinated from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under the recent CDC recommendations, if you’re fully vaccinated you no longer have to wear a mask or social distance except where it's required by law or by businesses, or in certain public places such as public transportation, in schools, homeless shelters, correctional facilities and health care settings.

www.newsday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Cdc#Chipotle Restaurants#The Mask#Department Stores#Chain Stores#Public Policies#Aldi#Shoprite#Wakefern#Newsday#Stop Shop#Whole Food#Whole Foods#Wholesale Club#East Wind#New York State#Individual Stores#Cdc Guidelines#Face Masks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
IKEA
News Break
Health
News Break
Food Service
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Walgreens
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Starbucks
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Costco
Related
Posted by
92.9 Jack FM

Here Are Stores That Have Lifted Their Mask Mandate [LIST]

The last several weeks have seen a variety of changes in restrictions and guidelines, not just in Western New York or New York State, but across the country. As more people get vaccinated and as we head into the warmer weather months, there are many changes to wrap your head around.
Public HealthNews 12

NY to lift mask mandate for fully vaccinated people Wednesday

New York is lifting its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people. Starting Wednesday, fully vaccinated New Yorkers will no longer need their masks in most places. This includes restaurants, gyms, salons and retail settings. The businesses themselves will need to check people's vaccination status with their CDC card or through...
GovernmentMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
Government13 WHAM

Curfew for NY outdoor dining lifted; indoor dining curfew lifts May 31

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — (WHAM) - Starting Monday, there is no longer a state-mandated midnight curfew for outdoor dining restaurants. Curfews were set by New York State to limit the spread of COVID-19. The curfew for indoor dining lifts May 31. Shamrock Jack's in Irondequoit can keep can keep their patio...
Public HealthPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Mask Guidelines Confusion in Buffalo

The good news; Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that effective Wednesday, May 19th, New York State would be adopting the CDC's new guidance for mask-wearing and social distancing for vaccinated people. Great! This is a major sign that life is returning to some sense of pre-covid normality. Soon we'll be able to walk into Tappo or Dinosaur BBQ for dinner without wearing a mask. It's not over yet, but we're getting there, however slowly.
Governmentchronicle-express.com

What are the new rules for masks in New York? Your questions answered

New York state's move to allow fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks in most situations beginning Wednesday triggered a statewide scramble to implement the new rules. From health officials to business owners, questions abound regarding New York's plan to follow new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which still require mask wearing in certain places, such as public transportation, health care settings and nursing homes.
Governmentwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
GovernmentNewsday

NY adopts CDC mask guidance

Cuomo: NY adopting CDC mask guidance for vaccinated people. The new CDC guidelines, unveiled last week, say fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks except on public transportation, in schools and in health care facilities, among other settings. In New York, masks will still be required in those...
Governmentinvesting.com

New York lifts COVID-19 mask requirements for vaccinated people

NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York state will no longer require masks in most public spaces for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, adopting new federal health guidance, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. Masks will still be required on public transit, in schools and some other communal settings,...
Governmentwskg.org

New York State Adopts CDC’s New Face Mask Rules

ALBANY, NY (WSKG) – Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York will adopt the new CDC guidelines on masks on Wednesday, May 19th. Fully vaccinated people will no longer have to wear masks outdoors or indoors, and won’t have to socially distance. Cuomo says those who have received all of their...
Homelessnny360.com

NY to adopt new CDC mask guidelines

New York will adopt the recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines starting Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press briefing Monday. “We have to reopen, we have to reopen smart, we have to reopen with a cautious eye,” Cuomo said. “We have to get back to life and living. And we have to do it the way New Yorkers do it, we have to do it quickly and robustly.”
Public Healthmylittlefalls.com

New York State adopts CDC Guidance on mask use

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that beginning May 19, New York State will adopt the CDC’s “Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People” for most business and public settings. Consistent with the CDC guidance, Pre-K to 12 schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and healthcare settings will continue to follow State’s existing COVID-19 health guidelines until more New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.
Public Healthwnynewsnow.com

New York Adopting New CDC Masking Guidelines For Fully Vaccinated

NEW YORK – New York State is adopting the new federal masking guidelines for those who are fully Vaccinated. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the news during a press briefing on Monday morning. He says the new policy, officially recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, will...