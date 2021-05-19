New mask guidelines: A list of mask mandates at stores around Long Island
New York State has adopted the new mask and social distancing guidelines for those vaccinated from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under the recent CDC recommendations, if you’re fully vaccinated you no longer have to wear a mask or social distance except where it's required by law or by businesses, or in certain public places such as public transportation, in schools, homeless shelters, correctional facilities and health care settings.www.newsday.com