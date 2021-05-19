Rangers’ Zibanejad Deserves Contract Extension

Mika Zibanejad finally admitted to the media Monday that yes, the slow start to his season was largely due to his having had COVID-19 in training camp. "It was a unique situation, obviously, having COVID, and having one practice before the season really started,’’ Zibanejad said, as the players cleaned out their lockers and had their exit meetings. "I think I tried to tell myself that it wasn't, that I was feeling good, and I was feeling fine. But it wasn't easy. I didn't really feel up to speed after that, and it took me a while to kind of get back, just physically and mentally.