Rangers’ Zibanejad Deserves Contract Extension
The New York Rangers don’t have any big-name unrestricted free agents this offseason, but Mika Zibanejad is set to become one after the 2021-22 season. The team’s star center went through a massive slump early in the season after recovering from coronavirus but broke out of it in a big way and ended up leading the Rangers in goals this season. After years of searching for a true No. 1 center, he developed into the player the Blueshirts were looking for. His play warrants a big contract extension and given the organization’s lack of depth at center, it’s crucial that they re-sign him.thehockeywriters.com