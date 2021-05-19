Speed up your Amazon Athena queries using partition projection
This post is co-written with Steven Wasserman of Vertex, Inc. Amazon Athena is an interactive query service that makes it easy to analyze data stored in Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) using standard SQL. Athena is serverless, so there is no infrastructure to manage, and you pay only for the queries that you run. Athena is easy to use—simply point to your data in Amazon S3, define the schema, and start querying using standard SQL.aws.amazon.com