Speed up your Amazon Athena queries using partition projection

Since AWS acquired CloudEndure in 2019, our new colleagues have offered CloudEndure Migration and CloudEndure Disaster Recovery. CloudEndure Migration can move applications from any physical, virtual, or cloud-based infrastructure to AWS at no charge. This complements AWS Server Migration Service (AWS SMS), which is an agentless service for migrating on-premises workloads to AWS. CloudEndure Disaster Recovery is a separate business continuity offering, designed to help you minimize downtime and data loss. It continuously replicates the contents of your on-premises, virtual, or cloud-based systems to a low-cost staging area in the AWS Region of your choice, within the confines of your AWS account. This offer is available to all AWS customers and partners.