6-Year-Old Killed After Mom’s Car Unwittingly Drives Into Minneapolis Gang Shootout

A 6-year-old girl has died three days after her mom unwittingly drove into the middle of a gang shootout in Minneapolis. Aniya Allen and her mom were driving home from a day of shopping and swimming when they crossed through an intersection in which rival gangs were having a shootout, according to the Star Tribune. Allen was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital. Police confirmed her death Wednesday afternoon. No arrested have been made, according to MPR News. Allen’s grandfather, activist K.G. Wilson, wrote on Facebook: “These maggots killed my 6 year old granddaughter here in mpls after all I tried to do to help bring love compassion and Peace! I just went from sad to mad. Right now all I want to know is who did this?” Wilson has been known to speak out on issues regarding gang violence and said he is heartbroken about the incident. “What about her life? Her life matters,” he said on Tuesday.