Gentleman arrested after bragging at his dentist's office that he broke into the Capitol on January 6th
Daniel Warmus from New York was busted after bragging to someone at his dentist's office about breaking into the Capitol on January 6th – and even pulling out his phone to show off the video he took from his "Capitol tour." A third person overheard his boastful recount and tipped off the FBI, who then found security footage of him, sporting a "CNN is fake news" sweatshirt and "Trump 2020" cap and toting a "Fuck Antifa" flag, while romping around inside the Capitol. The gentleman was arrested on Tuesday.boingboing.net