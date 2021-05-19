newsbreak-logo
Gentleman arrested after bragging at his dentist's office that he broke into the Capitol on January 6th

By Carla Sinclair
Boing Boing
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Warmus from New York was busted after bragging to someone at his dentist's office about breaking into the Capitol on January 6th – and even pulling out his phone to show off the video he took from his "Capitol tour." A third person overheard his boastful recount and tipped off the FBI, who then found security footage of him, sporting a "CNN is fake news" sweatshirt and "Trump 2020" cap and toting a "Fuck Antifa" flag, while romping around inside the Capitol. The gentleman was arrested on Tuesday.

boingboing.net
