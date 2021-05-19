Gentleman arrested after bragging at his dentist's office that he broke into the Capitol on January 6th

Grandparents can be wonderful: they spoil you, and give you treats so long as you "don't tell your parents," and generally do everything in their power to add a little chaotic fun into your life — with, or without your mom and dad's permission. And sometimes, if you're particularly close with your grandmother, she'll give you a major tip to pass along to federal investigators trying to identify rioters who broke into the U.S. Capitol building as part of an unsuccessful insurrection attempt encouraged by the former President of the United States.