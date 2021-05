Sen. Travis Hutson is betting big. The St. Augustine Republican, chosen to carry gaming bills this year, filed nine bills ahead of Monday’s Special Session on gambling. The nine measures would implement the Gaming Compact Gov. Ron DeSantis signed last month with the Seminole Tribe and related gambling proposals. That compact is expected to rake in at least $2.5 billion for the state within five years, with the Tribe serving as a hub for sports betting and getting benefits such as adding three facilities to its Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood.