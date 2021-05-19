newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas Sports

How Dallas Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out!

By Tim Rogers
dmagazine.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cover story of the May issue of D Magazine is “The Biggest, Baddest, Most Dallas Quiz Ever!” It’s 101 questions about North Texas, starting with: who was the first Dallas Cowboy? At the conclusion of the quiz, our trademarked SkoreSystem will determine whether you are John Neely Bryan (90-101 correct answers), Santiago Calatrava (0-9 correct), or one of several personalities in between. If you want to really test your mettle, you’ll have to buy a copy of the magazine here or on newsstand, because we aren’t putting the entire quiz online. There’s a good chance you’re reading this on your phone; no one wants to slog through a 101-question quiz on her phone.

www.dmagazine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Santiago Calatrava
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D Magazine#North Texas#Skoresystem#Tiktok#Quiz#Love#Song#Newsstand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Sports
Related
dmagazine.com

Jeff “Skin” Wade and the Record Label That Wants to Change Dallas

As our feature profile of Ben and Skin goes live, a look at a side project that wants to help some Dallas nonprofits and has more than a few big names participating. Hopefully you’ll be entertained by a story I wrote in this month’s issue (“Brothers From Another Mother,” which is online today). On the surface, it’s about Ben Rogers and Jeff “Skin” Wade, two guys who do a radio show. But it’s really about childhood friendships and hip-hop and the vicissitudes of life and taking creative risks. Inspired by their journey, I took a risk in how I chose to bring you their narrative, inviting them to collaborate in the storytelling rather than just serve as subjects. You’ll see.
Texas Entertainmentglasstire.com

Logocentric: Alicia Eggert at Liliana Bloch Gallery, Dallas

For the past decade and some change, Alicia Eggert has placed language at the center of her sculpture practice, usually taking the form of signage, which tries to account for the materiality of its content. She has a Derridean streak of thinking, hinging on the ways presence and absence of signifier and signified make meanings visible or felt by a body in space/time. But Eggert’s pieces are much more fun than Derrida, their puns less tedious. Her current show’s title, Conditions of Possibility, is vague and jargony compared to the work on view, which is at times funny, poetic, direct, and conceptually elegant. This is the Liliana Bloch Gallery’s first solo showing of the Denton-based artist, though her neon and kinetic installations have been widely exhibited in the region and beyond.
Texas Entertainmentpapercitymag.com

Linda Custard’s Love of Theater Set the Stage For a Cultural Institution

If you’ve ever joined a board in the Dallas community, you’ve probably encountered this month’s “She’s the Bomb” feature, Linda Custard. This powerhouse has worked tirelessly for years for organizations ranging from the Junior League of Dallas to The Salvation Army. We tried to chat by phone, but the cacophony generated by my dog and her lawn being mowed made us decide an in-person conversation was needed. The Meadows Museum at Southern Methodist University is another passion of hers, so we made a date at the famed institution, which is known for its rich collection of Spanish art (an achievement Custard was integral in). We spent an enchanting day wandering through the galleries, then lunched in the Founder’s Room under the watchful eye of museum founder Algur H. Meadows, whose portrait oversees the room.
Texas SportsClick2Houston.com

DFW Baseball Playoffs: UIL Regional Quarterfinal Pairings & Schedule

Dallas-Fort Worth area baseball teams continue to battle it out for their right to play in the UIL State tournament. After a hard-fought area-round in every classification, baseball teams look toward the Regional Quarterfinals this week. You can find the pairings and schedule for the DFW area teams listed below.
Texas Entertainmenttmpresale.com

Greyson Chance’s performance in Dallas, TX – presale code

The Greyson Chance presale password everyone has been searching for is available for our members to use! This official Greyson Chance presale is for the 2021 tour and gives you access to Greyson Chance tickets for a limited time. Your access to this Greyson Chance presale is instant after you have signed up.!