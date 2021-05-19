Special Weather Statement issued for Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 15:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-19 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL HUERFANO SOUTHEASTERN CUSTER AND WESTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM MDT At 316 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Greenhorn Mountain, or 16 miles north of Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160, moving southeast at 15 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Some brief cold air funnels will also be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Gardner, Farisita and Greenhorn Mountain.alerts.weather.gov