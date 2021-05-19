newsbreak-logo
Custer County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft by NWS

 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 15:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-19 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL HUERFANO SOUTHEASTERN CUSTER AND WESTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM MDT At 316 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Greenhorn Mountain, or 16 miles north of Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160, moving southeast at 15 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Some brief cold air funnels will also be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Gardner, Farisita and Greenhorn Mountain.

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL HUERFANO COUNTY UNTIL 100 PM MDT At 1230 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near La Veta, or 7 miles east of Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160, moving northwest at 10 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Northeastern Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Huerfano, Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Huerfano; Las Animas The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Spring Burn Scar in South Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado Western Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 146 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Spring Burn Scar. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow moving through the Big Branch and Indian Creeks. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn Scar. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Spring Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, southern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county, Cuchara and Cuchara Pass. This includes the following high risk locations Sulphur Springs on Indian Creek and County Road 421 near Indian Creek. This includes the following streams and drainages Cucharas River, North Fork Purgatoire River, South Fork West Indian Creek, and Cucharas Creek. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Pueblo Reservoir, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pueblo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PUEBLO COUNTY At 412 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pueblo Reservoir, or 9 miles southwest of Pueblo, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pueblo, Pueblo West, Pueblo Reservoir, Salt Creek and Blende. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Custer, Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Junkins Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Custer; Pueblo The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Junkins Burn Scar in Northeastern Custer County in southeastern Colorado West Central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 216 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Junkins Burn Scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow moving through the South Hardscrabble and North Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Junkins Burn Scar. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Junkins Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Eastern Junkins Burn Scar, Wetmore and Beulah. This includes the following high risk locations Hardscrabble Creek near County Road 389, Beulah Water Intake, Forest Road 387 Bridge at South Hardscrabble Creek, Northcreek Road county line to Red Mountain Camp and Northcreek Road from Red Mountain Camp to Beulah. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Flash Flood Watch issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-18 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft Heavy rain will be possible over the mountains this afternoon and evening over and near the Spring, Junkins, Decker, and Hayden Pass burn scars .Strong thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are expected over the mountains this afternoon and evening, which poses a flash flood risk over the burn scars. The main concern is the Spring burn scar, but flash flooding over the Junkins, Decker, and Hayden Pass burn scars are possible. The best chance for burn scar flash flooding is during the mid afternoon to evening. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southeast Colorado, including the following areas, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Wet Mountains. * Through this evening * Heavy rain from slow moving thunderstorms will be possible. * Flash flooding will be possible over the burn scars, in particular the Spring burn scar. The ground in burn scar areas is unstable, so debris flows and mudslides could occur in and around the burn scar.
Special Weather Statement in Pueblo County, Colorado

Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Pueblo County Colorado Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 21:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, except 6 to 10 inches above 8000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Sawatch, Mosquito, northern Sangre de Cristo, and Wet Mountains, Pikes Peak, Teller and northern El Paso Counties. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft, Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Wet Mountains Above 10000 Feet and Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Las Animas County, La Junta Vicinity, Otero County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN OTERO...EASTERN HUERFANO...SOUTHWESTERN BACA...LAS ANIMAS...SOUTHEASTERN PUEBLO AND SOUTHWESTERN BENT COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM MDT At 346 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking the leading edge of a line of 50 to 55 mph winds extending from 9 miles south of Las Animas to Higbee to 9 miles south of Timpas to 17 miles east of Walsenburg. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. Also, blowing dust reducing visibilities to one-quarter mile is expected in some locations, producing very hazardous travel. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible far away from shower or thunderstorm activity. Locations impacted include Trinidad, Walsenburg, Aguilar, Cokedale, Kim, Branson, Starkville, Delhi, Gulnare, Raton Pass, Hoehne, Tyrone, Trinchera, Boncarbo, Model, Segundo, Timpas and Thatcher. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet, Wet Mountains Above 10000 Feet, Teller County and Rampart Range Above 7500 Feet, and Pikes Peak Above 7500 Feet. * WHEN...From 6 PM Sunday to midnight MDT Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.