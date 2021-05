Missouri State Highway Patrol

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A two vehicle wreck on Route V in Camden County sends one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 2015 Chevy Trax was backing out of a driveway and into the oncoming traffic of Eric Cook on a motorcycle.

The Trax hit the motorcycle according to the crash report.

Cook was air lifted to University Hospital.