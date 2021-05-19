World Of Warcraft Classic's Burning Crusade pre-expansion patch is live

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is a good spot right now, despite what most people say. According to mmo-population, it sits at a comfortable 4.3 million players daily and a total subscriber count of 114 million. World of Warcraft isn’t going away anytime soon, but its player base has been on a small decline since its launch, due to a lack of new content patches until July 13th. Just because things have slowed down doesn’t mean there aren’t still activities to do to get ready for Chains of Dominion. Now is the perfect time to jump in and catch up or start for the first time so you’re ready when the new content drops.