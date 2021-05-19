newsbreak-logo
World Of Warcraft Classic's Burning Crusade pre-expansion patch is live

By Lauren Morton
rockpapershotgun.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld Of Warcraft Classic has had aughties Azeroth lovers back in the original days of Blizzard's mega MMO for a while now. If the nostalgia of early WoW has worn off, don't you worry. You can now load up the nostalgia of awaiting its first expansion. The Burning Crusade Classic pre-expansion patch is live now, after a bit of extended downtime last night, so you can hop in and start working on your level 1 Blood Elf ahead of next month's crusade if you'd like.

