Salma Hayek Details Nearly Fatal Battle with COVID-19

Getty

Actress Salma Hayek, 54, kept her battle with COVID-19 secret until now.

During a Zoom interview with Variety, Hayek revealed that she spent most of last year recovering from COVID-19, which she says could have killed her!

She shared, “My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad. I said, 'No, thank you. I'd rather die at home.'"

At one point, Hayek was even put on oxygen.

While Salma is still dealing with some of the side effects, including fatigue, she is well enough to return to acting.

Hayek recently worked on Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci,” which also stars Lady Gaga and Adam Driver. She shared, “It was easy. It was the perfect job to just get back into it. I had started doing Zooms at one point, but I could only do so many because I would get so tired.”

Some of the other big names to have a hard time with COVID-19 include Alyssa Milano and P!nk.