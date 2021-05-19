6-year-old girl shot in head, dies in Minneapolis; 3rd child shot in the head in 3 weeks
A six-year-old girl who was shot in the head on Monday while she was riding in a car in Minneapolis has died from her injuries on Wednesday, CBS 4 reported. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. on the 3500 block of Penn Avenue North in the midwestern city’s Folwell neighborhood. After Aniya Allen was shot, the driver immediately rushed to Hennepin Healthcare.americanmilitarynews.com