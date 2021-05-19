newsbreak-logo
Matthew Perry’s Appearance in ‘Friends’ Promo Has People Worried

By B Brianna Morton
Gossip Cop
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople recently released a trailer promoting the upcoming Friends reunion, and many of Matthew Perry’s fans have expressed concern about how the actor appeared in the promotional video. In the clip, he sits with his former co-stars David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc and often seems unfocused. At times, his speech appears to be slightly affected. As a result, some fans have spoken out with worries that all might not be well with the beloved star.

www.gossipcop.com
