In a new interview with Aftershocks TV, former IRON MAIDEN singer Blaze Bayley was asked if it bothers him that some people stopped following his career once he was out of the band and they didn't have any interest in checking out his solo output in the decades that followed. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, not really, because I don't wanna be big. I'm not trying to be big. I'm not trying to play stadiums. I'm not thinking, 'I've gotta get back into big theaters. I've gotta get into arenas.' I've done it — I've done all of that. And now, I don't want too many fans. Maybe I'll get a few more fans with [my new album] 'War Within Me'. I don't want a lot more fans. I don't wanna be really popular. I'm happy where I am, doing what I'm doing. And if people wanna say, 'Well, the worst albums IRON MAIDEN ever made are with Blaze Bayley,' that's a good thing for me 'cause it will put people off and stop them buying 'War Within Me' and listening and getting into it, and then I'll have too many fans.