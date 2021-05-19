Nintendo Switch Online's Library Will Never Feel Complete Without Big Third-Party Games
Nintendo Switch Online's SNES and NES libraries are growing a little bigger next week with the arrival of five more games. As usual, however, this month's batch largely consists of obscurities, with the biggest addition (outside of Japan, at least) being Nick Arcade staple Joe & Mac. The new titles are likely solid, as all the games Nintendo has added to the service thus far have generally been, but this unexciting selection highlights what has been an ongoing problem: Switch Online's classic games libraries will never feel complete without major third-party releases.www.gamespot.com