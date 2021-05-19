Nintendo Switch Online's Library Will Never Feel Complete Without Big Third-Party Games

A new Nintendo Switch leak has revealed an unexpected new game or, more specifically, an unexpected port. The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite frequently get ports for games after they release on other platforms. Continuing this trend, it looks like Call of the Sea is coming to the pair of Nintendo consoles. Right now, this hasn't been officially announced, but the rating board in Taiwan recently rated the game for release on Switch, something it wouldn't do unless a Switch version of game was submitted for rating. In other words, the cat is out of the bag ahead of an official announcement.