It's Never Too Early to Prep for Amazon Prime Day 2021, As These Deals Prove

And so it begins: the anticipation for Amazon Prime Day 2021. Nothing's been made official yet. But as you and everyone else who's ever ordered two-day shipping on a pack of toilet paper and a jar of mayonnaise to save the hassle of going to an actual store knows, when it does arrive, it'll be heralded by a slew of deals on just about everything worth saving money up for. Earbuds and noise-cancelling headphones. Cheap-but-great watches. Exercise equipment. Kitchen appliances big and small. Bedding. Hell, beds, too. So we'll do our part and keep you in the loop with the most important updates as the anticipation builds.