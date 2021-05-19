newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Fortnite Batman Tie-In Comic May Hint At Samus Cameo

By Steve Watts
Gamespot
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA small background shape in a recent Batman comic book has Fortnite fans speculating that Nintendo's Samus Aran is on the way to the game. Yes, that's a real sentence in this, the year 2021. For some background, the comic Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point has the caped crusader pulled into the...

www.gamespot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tie In#Cameo#Comic Book#Gamesradar#Nba#Time#Fortnite Fans#Batman Rides#Elaborate Clues#The Game#Apple Trial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Batman
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Fans Furious Over Leaked Rambo And Die Hard Skins

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War fans aren’t at all impressed with the latest batch of skins headed to the first-person shooter. Unofficially revealed by data miners earlier this week, Bruce Willis and Sylvester Stallone’s iconic action hero roles Rambo and John McClane are due to arrive in-game very soon, though players have taken issue with their quality. In a thread started by user Rainbow_Frats93 over on Reddit, they compare Stallone’s upcoming Call of Duty debut with that of another recent guest appearance in Mortal Kombat 11.
Comicselpasoheraldpost.com

VLog: TNTM’s Troy reviews DC Comics Batman #108

I haven’t been keeping up with Batman ever since the wedding that never happened. But then they put Tynion on the title and it has been picking up momentum. They have introduced some new interesting characters like Punchline, Clownhunter, Ghostmaker, and now Miracle Molly. Publisher Description. (W) James Tynion IV...
Video Gamesconventionscene.com

Fortnite: Batman Zero Arrives

Featured in the new Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comics, Grab the Batman Zero Outfit in the Fortnite Shop now!. Read the comics in comic book shops and on DC UNIVERSE INFINITE. Bonus Fortnite item code included with print issues, or with a paid subscription to DC UNIVERSE INFINITE. Learn more: https://bit.ly/2P3ipzv​
Video GamesComicBook

Batman/Fortnite Crossover Artist Teases Batman and Catwoman's New Costumes

The second issue of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point made its debut today, continuing the highly-anticipated crossover storyline involving the DC Comics universe and the Epic Games battle royale. One of the biggest draws of the series has been the new in-game cosmetic items that tie directly into the game's events, including multiple new skins for your Fortnite avatar. Issue #1 brought comic readers the chance to unlock the Rebirth Harley Quinn skin, and the new skin for Batman himself recently made its way to Fortnite's item shop. In a virtual press conference with ComicBook.com and other outlets last month, Zero Point artist Reilly Brown spoke about the creative decisions behind the new costumes in the series, particularly for Batman and Catwoman.
Video GamesIGN

Fortnite - Batman Zero Arrives to the Fortnite Island Trailer

Batman Zero has arrived in the Fortnite Item Shop. Check out the trailer for a look at the character. A crack splits the sky above Gotham City... a tear in reality itself. This rift pulls the Dark Knight into a bizarre and unfamiliar world, with no memory of who he is or where he came from... DC's Batman has been drawn into Fortnite.
ComicsInside Pulse

DC Comics Teases Spotlight For Batman Villain! (Sans Spoilers)

Poison Ivy: Thorns arrives in stores on June 1 / 2, 2021 with a solicitation here. John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
Video Gamessproutwired.com

Batman returns to Fortnite with a new look; check out

Today (5) Fortnite got the character of Batman Zero, a new version of Batman to use in the popular Battle Royal. The trailer featuring Batman – Ponto Zero also featured a few other characters that would be in the collection: it is possible to see Senhor Frio and Canario Negro. Watch:
Video GamesComicBook

Batman/Fortnite: Here's Where the Coordinates in Issue #2 Lead

The highly-anticipated second issue of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point arrived in stores this week, and it provided readers with a unique take on both the DC Comics and Fortnite worlds. As the Dark Knight, Catwoman, and Harley Quinn begin to make their way through Fortnite island, they're expected to discover new revelations and Easter eggs that fans might not be expecting — including some that are expected to change the lore of Fortnite forever. While some of those twists have yet to be revealed in Zero Point's first two issues, the latest installment did include one detail that has some endearing hidden meaning. Spoilers for Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #2 from Christos Gage, Donald Mustard, Nelson Faro DeCastro, John Kalisz, and Andworld Design below! Only look if you want to know!
Video Gamesestnn.com

All Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point Cosmetic Release Dates Announced

Find out when all Batman/Fortnite Zero Point cosmetics will be available in the Item Shop!. Epic Games’ long-running partnership with DC Comics produced a crossover comic series between Fortnite Battle Royale and Batman. Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point markets itself as a collision of universes, and one that began long ago in the world of Fortnite Battle Royale. DC and Epic released the first issue on April 20, which granted players access to the reading material and the Rebirth Harley Quinn character outfit. Issue number two followed on May 4 with a Batman Zero Wing Glider code included.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Fortnite Console Champions Cup to Start May 14

Fortnite Console Champions Cup was announced by Epic Games on May 6 with a start date set for May 14. "Introducing the Console Champions Cup, the first installment of a seasonal console-only Fortnite tournament. Compete in the Console Champions Cup May 14-16 with a $250,000 prize pool across all regions," Epic Games said in the announcement.
Video GamesComicBook

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #2 Review: An Endearing Battle Royale Analog

As the poster character for DC Comics, Batman is no stranger to crossovers by now. His forays into areas foreign to him are typically eased by the fact he’s at least still in some setting he’s familiar with—villains, devious plots, people to save, and related concepts make him feel at home—but the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point crossover puts a tricky spin on that formula. Batman is completely out of his element in Fortnite’s world, a setup which yields some smart perspectives on the battle royale formula and works well for all parties involved, for the most part.
Video GamesDestructoid

Batman enters Fortnite as his second crossover comic debuts

There's a bit of cross-media marketing going on right now between DC Comics and Fornite, and Batman is no stranger to that whole process!. As you may recall, the "Zero Point" comic series debuted recently: which thrusts Bruce Wayne into the Fortnite universe, and forces the World's Greatest Detective to figure out why he has to relive a blood sport battle royale contest every day whilst losing his memory. Of course, there are skins and stuff to earn and buy as a result.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Batman & Heroes Reborn Beat Fortnite in Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3

DC Comics and Epic Games’ crossover series Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point continues this week with one of the most intriguing match-ups in comic book history as Batman goes one-on-one with G.I. Joe’s Snake Eyes! Check out the official preview of the issue here…. Batman versus Snake Eyes. That’s it. That’s the...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Fortnite may be getting a new 'Daybreak' PVE survival mode

Epic may be preparing to bring a new PVE survival sandbox to Fortnite, as files referencing "Daybreak" appear in today's 16.40 patch. As spotted by Eurogamer, the latest Fortnite update includes references to an "open world simulation sandbox" previously teased by leaker Hypex earlier this month. From the looks of various leaks, Daybreak takes place on an entirely different map from Battle Royale, and involves hunting monsters, scavenging and crafting items before making your escape with other players by repairing a helicopter before the game's third night.