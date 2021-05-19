newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

6 Best EV Stocks To Buy Now: Top Electric Car Companies To Invest In

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HKL7u_0a4sL52D00

As consumer preference and government incentives continue to shift toward electric vehicles, EV stocks have performed well in the market and seem like a sure bet to many investors.

With recognizable names like Elon Musk’s Tesla capitalizing on social media fame, getting involved in EV is inevitable for many investors. But doing so strategically is key. Learn how to spot lucrative investment opportunities in EV stocks and the electric car support industry.

How To Identify the Best EV Stocks To Buy Now

One of the best ways to identify good EV stock options is to determine which ones are currently undervalued. When analyzing undervalued stocks, it is important to consider their history and potential along with how they are trending compared to the general market.

Currently, the electric vehicle industry is facing several pressures that are affecting EV companies’ short-term stock prices — but not their long-term value — including things like chip shortages. Spotting big-time industry players whose stock drops below average is an excellent way to acquire solid stocks that will produce over time.

Chinese Electric Vehicle Stocks

Savvy investors long ago dropped the “Buy American” motto when investing in the auto industry, but some may still need a little push to purchase Chinese EV stocks. Their current showings should be the only push US investors need when reviewing current trends from Nio and Xpeng.

Nio (NIO)

Nio dominates Chinese electric vehicle innovation with its line of vehicles, charging stations and more. Its vehicles are autonomous, showing a vision for the future.

Nio’s sales increases from quarter to quarter are impressive, with an overall boost of 423% over the last fiscal year. These numbers reflected a revenue increase of 133.2%.

However, supply chain issues are currently pinning Nio’s stock prices down to an extent. Fortunately, these issues are expected to be temporary, creating an undervaluation that savvy investors will jump at.

The firm’s plan for advanced electric vehicle service stations that innovate how EV drivers will travel over long distances assures investor confidence in Nio’s future.

Xpeng (XPEV)

Counter to Nio is Xpeng, one of China’s other gigantic electric vehicle powerhouses. With a year-over-year increase of 152%, Xpeng is poised to surpass Nio in the numbers game.

Xpeng’s sales are comparatively lower, but with consistency even in the face of shortages, Xpeng’s projections for the year are solid.

Investors are excited about Xpeng’s forays into tech, with its proprietary software XPILOT promising advances in its electric vehicle fleet.

American Electric Vehicle Stocks

Industry leaders on US soil are also demonstrating the continued promise of the EV market, with Fisker and Tesla attracting the kind of attention that bodes well for investors.

Fisker (FSR)

Fisker has a slightly different production method than some of its competitors, which leaves investors curious about how this electric vehicle company will hold up over time. Foxconn will be manufacturing Fisker’s vehicles over the next several years.

Indeed, with recent orders of over 15,000 cars, it appears that Fisker is moving forward into a bright future. Investors expect Fiskers’ unique approach to privileging design while outsourcing production will lead to promising results

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla is the elephant in the room of EV stock investment. If you walk away from it, you could be leaving serious money on the trading room floor. But is FOMO compelling you to buy into Tesla ? Are you doing it because of social media buzz and Tesla’s ongoing media popularity?

FOMO and media attention aside, given its recent increases in price targets, Tesla seems to be on a clear path forward for the time being.

Tesla’s Impact and Current Performance

Tesla is not experiencing a sales boom like Nio, yet its year-over-year came in at a respectable 76%. It kicked off 2021 with its best quarter yet, boasting a substantial increase in order delivery. Though Tesla endures occasional slips in prices, the fact that those who invested a year ago made a 400% profit is undeniable.

Elon Musk is notorious for his media presence, outspokenness and the corresponding effect of both on stock prices. Most recently, his announcement that Tesla would stop accepting Bitcoin due to energy consumption concerns caused a dip in prices.

Yet Tesla has already begun a post-announcement recovery, highlighting its long-term resilience. With solid expectations of continued growth and success, Tesla remains a favorite EV stock to buy now.

EV Industry Support Stocks

Investing in the support industries around EVs is just as smart as investing in EVs themselves. With huge territories to cover and great growth potential, these well-established charging port companies are poised to drift in the wake of EVs for a long time to come.

Chargepoint (CHPT)

If getting there first counts for anything, Chargepoint wins — it currently dominates 73% of the North American charging port market

As Chargepoint expands into Europe with a three-year plan for increasing its revenue to $1 billion, investors are feeling confident about their ability to make good on these promises.

Blink Charging (BLNK)

Whereas Chargepoint dominates in a single territory, Blink Charging has diversified across the Middle East, Europe and North America, increasing its stock price by 306% over the last half-year alone.

As the market continues to expand, investors expect to see continued results similar to Blink Charging’s recent year-over-year of 250%.

Charging Infrastructure Is Coming

The Biden Administration has put plans into action for a nationwide charging network. This plan will further integrate “Alternative Fuel Corridors” to make cross-country travel by EV simpler to plan and more efficient. Investments in existing charging port companies appear favorable in light of this governmental push for EV advancement.

Invest in the Future

Investments far too often feel utilitarian, limited by the demands of the market and the need to make a profit. It’s somewhat rare to make an investment that trends toward excellent returns and makes you feel positive about the future.

But investing in electric cars lets you do both. Not only do you have great prospects but you can also feel confident in the environmental soundness of your investment and the job creation potential for workers around the globe.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 6 Best EV Stocks To Buy Now: Top Electric Car Companies To Invest In

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Tesla Cars#Car Companies#Stock Cars#Xpilot#Fsr#Fiskers#Tsla#Fomo#Biden Administration#Ev Stock Investment#Chinese Ev Stocks#Ev Companies#Ev Advancement#Undervalued Stocks#Solid Stocks#Stock Options#Stock Prices#Evs#Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
NIO
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Country
China
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Autonomous Cars (Semi & Fully) Market Report 2021: Market Is Expected To Reach $1,383.89 Billion In 2025 - Forecast To 2030

DUBLIN, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Cars Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Autonomous Cars Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they...
Stocksteslarati.com

A familiar Tesla foe has placed a $530 million bet against the stock

A familiar foe to Elon Musk’s electric car company Tesla has revisited his doubt for the stock. Michael Burry, famous for “The Big Short,” has reiterated his short position against Tesla as a new 13-F filing with the SEC reveals he has placed a $530 million bet against the company.
Stocksinsidermonkey.com

5 Best Volatile Stocks to Buy

In this article, we will take a look at the top 5 best volatile stocks to buy. For a detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to the 10 Best Volatile Stocks to Buy. 5. Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Number of Hedge Fund Holders: N/A. Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:...
BusinessNBC Miami

EV Start-Up Fisker Will Not Accept Or Invest in Bitcoin, CEO Says

Electric vehicle start-up Fisker does not plan to invest in bitcoin or accept the cryptocurrency as payment, according to CEO and founder Henrik Fisker. Fisker said bitcoin is not "a sustainable solution," echoing environmental concerns raised last week by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. He did not rule out Fisker ever...
StocksEntrepreneur

Best Stocks To Invest In? 4 Consumer Stocks To Watch

In an increasingly consumer-focused world, it would make sense that consumer stocks are among the most active stocks now. Whether it is consumer discretionary or consumer defensive stocks, the sector continues to stand out in today’s stock market. For instance, companies in the conventional leisure industry are seeing major tailwinds now. Thanks to growing vaccination figures, more consumers are currently traveling. As a result, investors may be looking at the top travel stocks now. Just this week, Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM) received a rosy analyst update from Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS). In it, analyst Alex Poon upgraded the Shanghai-based online travel company from equal weight to overweight. Poon cites improving travel trends in China as a key reason for this update.
StocksNews 12

Elon Musk says Tesla has not sold Bitcoin holdings

AT&T will join its media operations with those run by Discovery to create a new company in a $43 billion deal. Elon Musk confirmed on Monday that Tesla "has not sold any Bitcoin." The CEO spooked Bitcoin investors over the weekend that Tesla may have liquidated its holdings.
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

BTC Price Tanks More Than 10% as Elon Musk Hints that Tesla May Sell All Its Bitcoin Holdings

There is also a speculation that Elon Musk has been involved in the classic pump and dump scheme of Bitcoin. On Sunday, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted a controversial tweet that gave a handle to think that Tesla is going to sell all the Bitcoin (BTC) it has. Following his response to the user @CryptoWhale, the price of Bitcoin dropped immediately, falling below $45,000 for the first time in almost three months.
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now Under $3

It’s difficult to find penny stocks worth buying, particularly if you want to invest rather than trade. That’s made even more challenging when you’re looking for super cheap stocks to buy. When you look across all markets, stocks under $3 are plentiful — particularly in the biotech sector. But if...
Businessbitcoinmagazine.com

Elon Musk Gifts Bitcoiners A Stacking Opportunity

Yesterday, in a response to a thread from Bitcoin podcaster Peter McCormack on his misinformed shilling of $DOGE in recent weeks, Elon Musk replied “Obnoxious threads like this make me want to go all in on Doge,” in what was most likely a troll for the known jokester. Equally funny...
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

What Are the Most Undervalued Stocks for Investors to Buy Now?

Stimulus checks and the rush to find the next Amazon or Tesla have resulted in stretched valuations for many stocks. However, investors browsing the market for the most undervalued stocks have a list from CNBC Pro to start with. Article continues below advertisement. The list highlights opportunities in the financial...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Sell-Off Stocks to Buy Right Now

A lot of great growth stocks have taken a hit this year, even as the major market indexes hit fresh highs. Some would call the sell-off a shame, but for potential investors, it's also an opportunity. RingCentral (NYSE:RNG), The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) have all shed more than...
Stocksatlanticcitynews.net

The best stocks buying strategies for beginners

If you've spent any amount of time on the internet, you've probably come across the point that in order to get a stable financial future, you need to invest. Everyone tells you to buy stocks, but no one says how and which ones. Well, the answer to 'which one should you buy?' is completely up to you and your preferences; there are some strategies and tips that every bigender should follow. Here are two of the most important:
EconomyInvestorPlace

4 Electric Vehicle Charging Stocks To Avoid for Now

Electric vehicle (EV) charging stocks have witnessed some euphoric movements in the recent past. There are strong reasons to believe that the EV charging industry will witness healthy growth in the coming years. However, most of electric vehicle charging stocks seem to have run ahead of their fundamentals. It therefore makes sense to wait for a correction before considering fresh exposure to electric vehicle charging stocks.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Disruptive Stocks To Buy On Sale Now

We are privileged to be living in a time when there are so many different companies that are changing our lives for the better. Every year, more and more businesses come along with an innovative product or service that takes the world by storm. These disruptive companies use technology and non-conventional business models to create something truly unique and that has the potential to turn an entire industry upside down. If you can find these companies early or on sale, they can end up being some of the best investments you can make.
RetailInvestor's Business Daily

Top Retail, China Stocks To Report; Electric F-150 Due: Investing Action Plan

Here's your weekly Investing Action Plan: what you need to know as an investor for the coming week. Retail stocks will have a big week as Walmart, Target and Home Depot report, while more China-based stocks are due, led by internet giant Tencent. Ford will also unveil its highly anticipated electric F-150 as competition for electric pickup trucks heats up.