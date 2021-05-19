Baltimore Orioles' Chris Davis to miss rest of season after hip surgery
Orioles first baseman Chris Davis will miss the rest of the season after surgery Wednesday to repair the labrum in his left hip. The 35-year-old has not played since Baltimore's spring training opener in February and will be sidelined for four to five months. General manager Mike Elias said Davis should be able to make a full return for spring training in 2022 -- the final season of his $161 million, seven-year contract.www.espn.com