Baltimore Orioles' Chris Davis to miss rest of season after hip surgery

Plutko will start for the Orioles against the Yankees on Sunday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. This will be Plutko's 16th appearance and first start for Baltimore after he was traded from Cleveland shortly before Opening Day. His home-run rate this season is well below his career mark (1.89 HR/9), and his 17.1 percent strikeout rate leaves a lot to be desired. Further, he's hasn't gone more than three innings in an appearance this season, so it's difficult to see him qualifying for the win.