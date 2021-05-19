newsbreak-logo
Baltimore Orioles' Chris Davis to miss rest of season after hip surgery

By Alden Gonzalez
ESPN
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOrioles first baseman Chris Davis will miss the rest of the season after surgery Wednesday to repair the labrum in his left hip. The 35-year-old has not played since Baltimore's spring training opener in February and will be sidelined for four to five months. General manager Mike Elias said Davis should be able to make a full return for spring training in 2022 -- the final season of his $161 million, seven-year contract.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Elias
