newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Boston Red Sox Show Love to Jennifer Lopez Amid Rumored Ben Affleck Romance: ‘Miss You J. Lo’

By Samantha Benitz
Posted by 
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 4 hours ago

Take her out to the ball game! The Boston Red Sox are showing love to Jennifer Lopez amid her rumored on-again romance with superfan Ben Affleck.

“To the girl on the Monster for Sunday Night Baseball in 2019. We will never forget you. Come back soon,” read a throwback clip shared via TikTok on Tuesday, May 18, showing the “Pa’ Ti” singer, 51, posing with their mascot, Wally the Green Monster. “Miss you, J. Lo,” the MLB squad added in their caption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PubEf_0a4sL2O200
Courtesy Chris Appleton/Instagram

Jennifer attended the Red Sox game two years ago with her then-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, who provided commentary that evening.

A-Rod, 45, played for the New York Yankees for nearly a decade and he recently gave a shout-out to his former team when asked about Jennifer’s getaway to Montana with Ben, 48, following his split from J. Lo a few weeks prior. On May 11, the shortstop said, “Go Yankees,” which some fans perceived as shade toward Ben and his beloved Red Sox.

The Argo actor and pop star previously dated from 2002 to 2004 but have seemingly wasted no time getting back on track ever since they were first spotted together in April. Ben sang his ex’s praises that month, raving over her talent and strong work ethic in an interview with InStyle. Around that time, he was also photographed visiting Jennifer’s mansion in Los Angeles. They later attended the Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World separately and jetted off to Big Sky for a week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GTFdo_0a4sL2O200
Cj Gunther/EPA/Shutterstock

After Bennifer’s trip to a luxury ski resort, J. Lo got back to work and stunned in a dressing room photo captured by celebrity stylist Rob Zangardi for a campaign with the fashion brand Coach. “Jennifer and Ben are having fun and seeing where it goes,” an insider previously told In Touch amid their reunion. “I think the fact that they’re not worried about what anyone thinks speaks volumes. Jennifer and Ben have a real connection that never went away.”

Ben was last romantically involved with Deep Water costar Ana de Armas. In Touch confirmed they split in January 2021 after nearly one year of dating. He was also previously married to Pearl Harbor costar Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018 and they now coparent their three children: Seraphina, Violet and Samuel.

J. Lo, for her part, was last engaged to Alex but they split in April after four years together. She was previously married to Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Max and Emme, from 2004 to 2014.

In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

19
Followers
959
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J. Lo
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Marc Anthony
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Jennifer Garner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Red Sox Show Love#The Boston Red Sox#Tiktok#The New York Yankees#Argo#Big Sky#Superfan Ben Affleck#Romance#Miss#Sunday Night Baseball#Los Angeles#Pearl Harbor#Clip#April
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
MLB
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

17 Thoughts I Had About Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Rumored Reunion

It was the celebrity flame-rekindling heard 'round the world; Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who split up in 2004 after a two-year engagement, made waves simply by hanging out. Recently, they were spotted in Montana together, near where Affleck has a home, and the speculation has been flying ever since. Are these two fated to be together, or is it just more aughts nostalgia driving us to crave their coupledom? Below, find a list of everything I thought when I heard that Ben and Jen were potentially back together.
Celebritiesmy1043.net

J Lo And Ben Affleck Together Again?

Soooo…what’s really going on with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck? Less than a week after we spotted them together in Los Angeles comes news that the exes were kicking it in Montana. To review, Ben and Jen were engaged in 2002, and broke up in 2004. Apparently they’ve always been...
Montana Entertainmentfoxbangor.com

J Lo and Ben Affleck Hanging Out in Montana

J Lo and Ben Affleck may have crossed the friendzone, because we found out they were hanging out together this past weekend. Ben and Jen were at the Big Sky Resort in Montana, super close to Yellowstone National Park. They were staying at the same resort and were driving around together … Ben was driving and J Lo was riding shotgun.
CelebritiesWebster County Citizen

Alex Rodriguez 'not thrilled' about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez is "not thrilled" about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's reunion. The baseball player and the 'On The Floor' hitmaker recently confirmed they had split and Alex is reportedly not pleased to see Jennifer and Ben spending so much time together. Speaking about the new friendship, a source said:...
Musiczapgossip.com

Jennifer Lopez hits the studio as she teases ‘sexy’ new music

Jennifer Lopez is back in the studio. The 51-year-old singer-and-actress appeared to tease that new music is on the way over the weekend. She captioned a snap of herself in the recording booth: “Sexy summer fun coming.”. Jennifer’s last single was 2020’s ‘In The Morning’. Meanwhile, the ‘Shotgun Wedding’ star’s...
MLBPosted by
CinemaBlend

As Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Vacation Rumors Swirl, Kevin Smith Is Still Excited About The Jersey Girl Stars Reuniting

Love was in the air on the set of Kevin Smith’s Jersey Girl when Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hopped right from starring in the ill-fated Gigli together to leading the 2004 comedy side-by-side. The movie was made in the midst of the media craze that was “Bennifer,” which had their relationship on constant watch on the front of tabloids before Bragelina or Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson came to be. Well, rumor has it that Bennifer is back!
NBAPosted by
K92.3

Jennifer Lopez’s Ex-Fiancé, A-Rod, to Own Minnesota Timberwolves

If things go as planned, Jennifer Lopez's ex-fiancé, Alex Rodriquez and a business partner, could own the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx with keeping the teams in Minnesota part of the deal. That's the latest info on Glen Taylor selling the Timberwolves being reported by The Athletic. "After more than a...
RetailAllure

Jennifer Lopez Has Brand-New Curtain Bangs for Summer

Curtain bangs have been having a moment lately. The lengthy fringe has been spotted all over social media and, of course, on a few celebrities, too. Gabrielle Union revealed a set of sleek bangs that fell just past her cheekbones in September 2020. Rihanna tried the look on for size in a retro-themed Savage X Fenty shoot in March 2021. Just a few weeks later in April, Anne Hathway emerged with her honey-brown hair cut with — you guessed it — a set of side-swept curtain bangs. Now, Jennifer Lopez is the latest to debut the face-framing fringe, indicating that the look will probably continue to go strong through the upcoming summer.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Did 'Jeopardy!' predict Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reuniting?

Did "Jeopardy!" know Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were potentially getting back together before "Bennifer" even knew it themselves?. The game show can apparently see into the future, as a clue on the May 14 episode, which was filmed weeks earlier, said: "As a couple, they were jointly known as 'Bennifer.'"