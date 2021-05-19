newsbreak-logo
Alicia Silverstone Is Rodarte’s Latest Muse

Rodarte’s lookbooks never fail to delight. Season after season, designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy make sure the pictures have as much personality as the clothes. Each of the brand’s seasonal photo stories is different, but they’re united by an ethereal sensibility and casts that feature an incredible lineup of celebrities. Fall 2021’s special guest star is Clueless actress Alicia Silverstone, who joins model Heather Kemesky and Brother Vellies designer Aurora James in the series of colorful beachside portraits that capture the cheerful mood of the pieces.

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

