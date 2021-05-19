Alicia Silverstone Is Rodarte’s Latest Muse

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. After the 18 months that we’ve all had, what better way to celebrate the transition to summer than with a change in hairstyle? Perhaps you’re feeling that itch to emerge from a salon fully transformed, but not quite sure which direction to go in. For starters, consider taking inspiration from a few muses who have been rocking the bob haircut in the last couple of weeks while putting their flair on the classic style: there was Regina King’s sleek, blunt bob at the Oscars and Hunter Schafer’s recent cut with flipped ends, while Kelsey Lu took things blonde and shaggy. “I feel like the bob is perfect for summer because it's easygoing. It's so hot, and the last thing you want to do is worry about your hair,” confirms Nigella Miller, owner of Nigella’s Hair Studio and celebrity hairstylist. “I love how chic it is and how it complements different face shapes. If you’re going to end up wearing your hair up all the time, why not cut it off?” Miller herself recently cut her own ear-length, green and blue bob with a trusted pair of clippers at the end of April during an Instagram Live session.