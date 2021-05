Which Of These 3 Top Marijuana Stock To Watch Are The Best Buy?. As marijuana stocks continue to fight to see reach better market levels some have sustained a decent position. May has shown its self to be a volatile month so far. At the start of the month, marijuana stocks didn’t exactly start with a boost in trading. Yet part of the second week small upticks started to occur before dropping once more. However, even with this up and down trading in May, some feel it’s a fair amount of action that has happened. Especially over the last several months as the market has been facing a big downward push in trading.