Comics

DC's Injustice Will Be the Next Animated Movie After The Long Halloween, Part 2

SuperHeroHype
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDC’s Injustice Will Be the Next Animated Movie After The Long Halloween, Part 2. The two-part adaptation of Batman: The Long Halloween won’t be the last DC animated features to debut this year. Warner Bros. Animation has revealed that DC’s Injustice will be the next animated adaptation after Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 2. Warner Bros. Animation will include a sneak preview of the film with The Long Halloween, Part 2‘s special features. But at the moment, there are no further details to share about the film itself.

