DC’s Injustice Will Be the Next Animated Movie After The Long Halloween, Part 2

When DC brought on famed author and essayist Ta-Nehisi Coates to write the script for its next crack at a Superman movie, it was widely assumed that the studio was exploring the idea of a Black Superman. Those assumptions are confirmed with a new story in the Hollywood Reporter about the early stages of a new era for America’s most iconic superhero. While casting is ongoing and a director has yet to be definitively chosen, the next Superman will be a Black man.