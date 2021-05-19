DC’s Injustice Will Be the Next Animated Movie After The Long Halloween, Part 2
DC's Injustice Will Be the Next Animated Movie After The Long Halloween, Part 2. The two-part adaptation of Batman: The Long Halloween won't be the last DC animated features to debut this year. Warner Bros. Animation has revealed that DC's Injustice will be the next animated adaptation after Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 2. Warner Bros. Animation will include a sneak preview of the film with The Long Halloween, Part 2's special features. But at the moment, there are no further details to share about the film itself.