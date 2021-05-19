The 9 Best GPS Trackers for Your Outdoor Summer Adventures
Whether you're taking an epic road trip or hiking in National Parks this summer, having a GPS tracker in your car or on your body is a must. Safety is the most important reason for getting one, as can they ping family regarding your whereabouts and send an alert for emergency medical assistance. They also prevent you from getting lost—a hassle, at the very least—that can eat up hours of previous vacation time. But there's a lot to know about these little devices before making the investment. Read on for what to look for before buying plus our top recommendations.www.popularmechanics.com