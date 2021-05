On January 18, 2021 the Elmhurst Police Department and Elmhurst Community Unit School District 205 were notified of an incident that occurred on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at the York Community High School outdoor football field. Sometime between 12:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., a group of adults gathered to play an informal soccer game at the field. During the course of their visit the adults discovered two rope nooses hanging from the top of the metal bleachers.