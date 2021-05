Apple’s latest iOS 14.5 update aims to give its users full control over allowing which apps can collect and use their personal data. The update promises to force social media platforms and other apps to allow users to choose whether or not they want their information and searches tracked and recorded. This is the latest step in the company’s mission to make its products more secure than ever. However, many social media platforms have publicly criticized Apple’s new security regulations, shedding new light on how lucrative our personal data has become in this digital age.