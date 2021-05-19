newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

GOP Rep. Denounces 'Active Effort to Whitewash' Capitol Riots: We Need Commission to 'Clear Away Myths and Fictions'

By Josh Feldman
mediaite.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleCongressman Peter Meijer (R- MI), one of the few Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump, took to the House floor Wednesday in support of the 1/6 commission. House GOP leadership has recommended members vote against it, but some Republicans have made it clear they’re supporting the commission — including Meijer, Fred Upton, and John Katko. (Katko is the ranking member on the House Homeland Security Committee that reached a bipartisan agreement on the commission with Chairman Bennie Thompson.)

