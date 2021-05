Blossom, spring bulbs, and the fresh green of new buds: the month of May brings all these delights to our gardens. But don’t allow your excitement about the growing season ahead to fool you into assuming it’s summer already: this is the month when holding back can pay off in the long run. It’s still too cold for many tender plants to go outside fulltime, so the game of Tetris continues, shuffling plants in and out on sunny days and shoving them anywhere and everywhere inside at night. And let go of your mower, too: leaving lawns to go wild allows all kinds of delights to flower, much to the joy of the bees.