Illinois Society

Lollapalooza Returning With Full Capacity and a Chaotic Lineup in July

By Justin Curto
Vulture
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of the year’s pandemic-delayed festivals are plotting fall returns, setting up a busy September for fans of flower crowns, expensive alcohol, and large crowds. Then there’s Lollapalooza, planning to return to its usual end-of-July spot in Chicago, at full capacity to boot. The festival announced its lineup on May 19, with Foo Fighters; Miley Cyrus; Tyler, the Creator; and Post Malone slated as headliners. That’s a pretty innocuous, if underwhelming, top bill for the festival, which takes place July 29 through August 1, but you don’t need to look too much further for some chaos. For instance: Journey and Limp Bizkit, in the Year of Our Lord 2021! White rapper of the season Jack Harlow, on the fourth line! Aly & AJ, a band that has existed for over 15 years, that close to the bottom? If that’s not enough madness for you, there’s the whole fact that a full-capacity Lolla means largely tourist crowds of around 100,000 per day at Chicago’s Grant Park, with vaccinations currently lagging. The festival’s website says unvaccinated attendees will need a negative COVID test within 24 hours before each day of Lollapalooza they attend. Festival season: the most wonderful time of the year.

www.vulture.com
