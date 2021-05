The Canadiens put you in mind of an oldies’ radio station — where the hits just keep on comin’. With fewer game-breaking scorers than the Maple Leafs, hits have become part of the DNA in their CH crest, leading the NHL with 1,512 as of Friday, with a 37-14 margin over Toronto on Thursday night. Even if the league has an inconsistent or generous definition of what’s a legit hit, the Habs would still be far ahead of the Leafs, whose 933 rank them 28th overall.