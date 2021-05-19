newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio Obituaries

Sustin, Bennett

Cleveland Jewish News
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBennett Sustin, 79, passed peacefully on May 14, 2021. Beloved husband of Amy (nee Goldsmith) for 56 years, proud father of Michael, Mark, Beth and Daniel (Sarah). He was so glad to be the grandfather of Grace, Alex and Brynn; three of the smartest kids ever. He was preceded by his parents, Lewis and Yetta Sustin, and his very special aunt, Goldie Rashkow. Proud and loyal brother of Kenneth Sustin. After graduating from Cleveland Heights High School in 1960, Ben enlisted in the U.S. Navy.

www.clevelandjewishnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middlefield, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Morristown, OH
City
Russell Township, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alex And#Politics#Fur#Michael Mark#The U S Navy#Windwood Kennels Inc#Kennel#Cleveland Magazine#Cadillac#The Seeing Eye#Beloved Husband#Proud Father#Labrador Retrievers#Kids#Trustees#Dixie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House approves Jan. 6 commission over GOP objections

The House on Wednesday passed a bill to establish a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, earning relatively little support from Republicans as GOP leaders sought to quash a bill negotiated by one of their own members. Lawmakers passed the bill in a 252-175 vote, with...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

EU agrees to open doors to vaccinated foreigners

European Union countries agreed on Wednesday to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions on non-EU visitors ahead of the summer tourist season, a move that could open the bloc's door to all Britons and to vaccinated Americans. Ambassadors from the 27 EU countries approved a European Commission proposal from May 3 to...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Ocasio-Cortez leading effort to block arms sale to Israel

A group of progressive House Democrats led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) introduced a resolution Wednesday aimed at blocking a $735 million arms sale to Israel. The resolution is largely symbolic as Democratic leaders who support the sale are unlikely to give the legislation a vote and the window for lawmakers to force a vote to block the sale closes in a couple of days. But the effort underscores the growing divide among Democrats on Israel as a bloody crisis in Gaza continues.