Sustin, Bennett

Bennett Sustin, 79, passed peacefully on May 14, 2021. Beloved husband of Amy (nee Goldsmith) for 56 years, proud father of Michael, Mark, Beth and Daniel (Sarah). He was so glad to be the grandfather of Grace, Alex and Brynn; three of the smartest kids ever. He was preceded by his parents, Lewis and Yetta Sustin, and his very special aunt, Goldie Rashkow. Proud and loyal brother of Kenneth Sustin. After graduating from Cleveland Heights High School in 1960, Ben enlisted in the U.S. Navy.